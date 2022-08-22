The Game Awards 2022 will take place on 8 December

The Game Awards 2022 will officially take place on 8 December 2022, with long-time host and creator Geoff Keighley set to return for all the festivities. Those who’ve got a keen eye will note this date was previously spoiled via a leak from Activision Blizzard – but it’s now officially locked in.

This year’s show will likely feature a range of game announcements, gameplay reveals, and other goodies – alongside awards for the best games of the year. While the competitive field is slim, given the range of blockbuster releases that have now been pushed out of 2022, there’s still plenty to celebrate.

In addition to categories like ‘Game of the Year’ and ‘Best Narrative’, The Game Awards 2022 will also play host to a brand new cross-media award: ‘Best Adaptation’. This category will celebrate the best game adaptations for TV, film and other mediums.

‘The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favourite gaming franchises,’ Keighley said in a press release. ‘With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honour excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums.’

📣 We have a date! 📣



THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 8



Streaming live around the world from Microsoft Theater in LA.



Hard to believe this is our NINTH show.



We've been working all year to bring you something very special. pic.twitter.com/VS9qOhyltQ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2022

So far, we don’t know a lot about The Game Awards 2022, with the current focus of Keighley and his team on the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live keynote.

That said, Activision Blizzard did recently suffer a leak that indicated Diablo IV would have a major presence at the show, with pre-orders for the game potentially launching alongside some kind of announcement.

For everything else, stay tuned. There are usually plenty of surprises at the show, and this year should be no exception.

The Game Awards 2022 will air on 8 December 2022, with the show streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States.