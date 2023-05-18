News

 > News > PC

The Expanse: A Telltale Series launches in July 2023

The Expanse: A Telltale Series will kick off with a single episode mid-year.
18 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
the expanse game telltale

PC

Image: Telltale Games

Share Icon

The Expanse: A Telltale Series, the latest adaptation of the beloved James S. A. Corey book franchise, will launch its first episode on 27 July 2023. It will be followed by four subsequent chapters, with new episodes releasing every two weeks until September 2023.

It’s been a long time coming for this adaptation of The Expanse, first announced in 2021 as part of a major Telltale Games revival. Following the delay for fellow Telltale game The Wolf Among Us 2, there were some fears The Expanse would also be pushed back – but it appears developer Deck Nine is plowing ahead with its plans.

Episode 1 of The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set to hit PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on launch, with preorders opening on 1 June 2023.

Purchasing the game will grant access to every chapter as it launches, although Telltale has also traditionally offered single episode purchases, for those who may be unsure about committing.

Read: The Wolf Among Us 2 has been delayed to 2024

Here’s the full series description:

‘Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew.’

‘Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.’

The events of the game reportedly take place prior to the popular TV show, although newbies will likely get a firm introduction, should they choose to hop into these episodes first.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Episode 1 launches on 27 July 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Grand Theft Auto 6 GTA 6
?>
News

GTA 6 release date set for 2024-25, Take-Two financials suggest

The publisher is predicting a massive increase in sales for FY25, the period beginning April 2024.

Leah J. Williams
five nights at freddy's film trailer
?>
News

Five Nights At Freddy's movie gets first trailer

The first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's film has revealed plenty of familiar faces.

Leah J. Williams
asus rog ally handheld gaming pc
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally - Australian Price and Release Date

The ROG Ally has been priced in Australia and New Zealand, where the Steam Deck is not officially available.

Edmond Tran
Lord of the Rings Amazon Games
?>
News

New Lord of the Rings MMORPG announced by Amazon Games

A new Lord of the Rings MMORPG is in the works, helmed by Amazon Games, developer of the highly successful…

Emily Spindler
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup
?>
News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become one of the best reviewed games of all time on…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login