The Expanse: A Telltale Series launches in July 2023

The Expanse: A Telltale Series, the latest adaptation of the beloved James S. A. Corey book franchise, will launch its first episode on 27 July 2023. It will be followed by four subsequent chapters, with new episodes releasing every two weeks until September 2023.

It’s been a long time coming for this adaptation of The Expanse, first announced in 2021 as part of a major Telltale Games revival. Following the delay for fellow Telltale game The Wolf Among Us 2, there were some fears The Expanse would also be pushed back – but it appears developer Deck Nine is plowing ahead with its plans.

Episode 1 of The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set to hit PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on launch, with preorders opening on 1 June 2023.

Purchasing the game will grant access to every chapter as it launches, although Telltale has also traditionally offered single episode purchases, for those who may be unsure about committing.

Read: The Wolf Among Us 2 has been delayed to 2024

Here’s the full series description:

‘Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew.’

‘Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.’

The events of the game reportedly take place prior to the popular TV show, although newbies will likely get a firm introduction, should they choose to hop into these episodes first.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Episode 1 launches on 27 July 2023.