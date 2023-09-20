News

 > News > Business

Terraria studio protests Unity changes with open source engine sponsorships

Both Godot and FNA will receive US $100,000 in donations, as well as a monthly sponsorship from Re-Logic.
20 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
terraria game engine sponsorships godot fna

Business

Image: Re-Logic

Share Icon

Terraria developer Re-Logic has rallied against Unity’s controversial runtime fee policy, announcing a major initiative to support emerging game engines with donations and sponsorships. Re-Logic will donate US $100,000 each to Godot and FNA, while also providing them a US $1,000 stipend every month, with the aim of supporting them to grow for as long as they continue to make game engines that are “powerful and approachable for developers everywhere.”

In a statement shared to Twitter, Re-Logic lamented Unity’s recent announcement that it would begin to charge developers per game installs from January 2024, stating that it “dismayed” many within Re-Logic, and the wider games industry. While Re-Logic does not specifically utilise Unity, the team felt it couldn’t “sit idly” as “predatory moves” were made against worldwide studios.

“We unequivocally condemn and reject the recent TOS/fee changes proposed by Unity and the underhanded way they were rolled out,” Re-Logic said. “The flippant manner with which years of trust cultivated by Unity were cast aside for yet another way to squeeze publishers, studios, and gamers is the saddest part. That this move was wholly unnecessary pushes things into the tragedy category – a cautionary tale the industry will not soon forget.”

Read: Unity runtime fee policy changes detailed in new report

Re-Logic has chosen to support Godot and FNA, two open-source game engines, as a protest against Unity. Both engines are free, and provide tools for developers to build their games – without the added baggage of being run by large corporations.

In exchange for monetary support, Re-Logic has asked both companies to “remain good people and keep doing all that they can to make these engines powerful and approachable for developers everywhere” in the hopes of disrupting Unity’s hold on the games industry.

“Re-Logic has always been supportive of game developers and indie studios that do things the right way,” Re-Logic said. “We feel that our actions in this moment are the best way to carry that mission forward – by accelerating and strengthening competing open source game engines, we hope to empower and assist studios that are struggling with how best to proceed given these recent events.”

For its part, Unity has acknowledged the recent backlash around its new runtime fee policy, and has announced changes are on the way. A recent report has claimed these changes include caps on revenue for installed games, self-reporting from developers, and other measures – although these are yet to be officially revealed by Unity itself, as it’s reportedly working to refine its messaging and future plans.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Powerhouse Museum Ultimo game development cuts NSW budget
?>
News

2023 NSW Budget guts game development support in the Australian State

The 2023 NSW budget has made several cuts to arts funding, which will severely diminish the already flagging game development…

Edmond Tran
Payday 3 xbox game pass september 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: Payday 3 headlines late September 2023 lineup

Here's the full lineup of Xbox Game Pass inclusions for the second half of September 2023.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor xbox game pass costs
?>
News

How much does it cost Microsoft to put a game on Xbox Game Pass?

Internal emails revealed in unredacted Microsoft documents have outlined expected costs for putting certain games on Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
Tekken 8 closed beta feng wei tekken ball
?>
News

Tekken 8 welcomes back Tekken Ball minigame, closed beta test in October

Bandai Namco has announced a closed beta test for Tekken 8 in October, alongside the return of Feng Wei and…

Edmond Tran
evil dead the game
?>
News

Evil Dead: The Game won't get new content, Switch version cancelled

Evil Dead: The Game is heading for the sunset, a year on from launch.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login