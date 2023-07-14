Team Fortress 2 hits new player record after latest update

Team Fortress 2, Valve’s 2007 smash hit multiplayer FPS, has hit a brand new concurrent player record, thanks to the launch of a major new content update. 16 years after it first released, it’s one of the most popular games on Steam – briefly hitting 253,225 concurrent players, per reporting from Steam via Wario64.

Players have seemingly returned in droves to check out the game’s new content, boosting player numbers and overall interest in this ongoing shooter. While Team Fortress 2 has maintained a dedicated fanbase over the last two decades, this is the most impressive player boost the game has ever seen.

Per a Valve update on Steam, interest has been driven by the inclusion of a number of new game features – including 14 community maps, and fresh cosmetics, taunts, Unusual effects, and other add-ons. A whole range of new improvements have also been introduced, including renewed stability, and bug fixes for various tools and in-game features.

Read: Valve confirms ban on Steam games with copyright-infringing AI artwork

After years of players fighting for upgrades and improvements to the game, it’s great to see a major expansion like this. With nearly two full decades under its belt, Team Fortress 2 is a game that could easily be forgotten, and sent into the sunset – but with a passionate fanbase and now ongoing support, it may yet defy expectations, and continue breaking records for years to come.

Here’s the full patch notes for the latest Team Fortress 2 update, courtesy of Valve.

Team Fortress 2: Summer 2023 Update – Patch Notes

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Summer 2023!

Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus

Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case Contains 25 new community-contributed items

Added 6 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Killer Joke Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy Taunt: The Head Doctor Taunt: Tuefort Tango Taunt: The Road Rager Taunt: The Killer Signature

Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects 12 new effects for Unusual hats 8 new effects for Unusual taunts

Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Summer 2023 Collection Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.

The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2023

General