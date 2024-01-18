Take-Two initiates logo trademark dispute against Remedy Entertainment

Take-Two Interactive has initiated a trademark dispute against Remedy Entertainment, claiming its new logo is too similar to that of its subsidiary, Rockstar Games. Both logos prominently feature a stylised ‘R’ and it appears this is the subject of the legal filing, as spotted by RespawnFirst.

Remedy Entertainment changed its logo in April 2023, replacing its former bullet-themed ‘R’ with a simpler, more minimalist design. Per reporting from The Verge, it filed the trademark application with the EU prior to the public reveal, and later filed similar trademarks in the UK and US.

“The bullet in the letter R in the old logo represented the era of Max Payne, but the Remedy of now is much bigger than a single game; we have a whole portfolio of games, new and old,” Remedy Entertainment said of the new logo upon reveal. “It was time to update and redefine our visual identity to bring more consistency, showcase our evolution over the years, and better express our vision of today’s Remedy.”

Read: Alan Wake 2 Review – Save The Writer, Save The World

Take-Two reportedly filed its opposition against Remedy’s application in the EU in July 2023, and in the UK in September 2023. Few details were included with this filing, but as The Verge notes, the Rockstar Games logo was submitted as evidence against the trademark application.

In the EU filing, the opposition was briefly noted as “likelihood of confusion Unfair advantage / detriment to distinctiveness or repute” suggesting Take-Two Interactive believes the public may not be able to differentiate between the Rockstar and Remedy logos – despite both featuring unique design quirks.

Both companies are currently working on the upcoming Max Payne 1 + 2 remasters – and it may be that Take-Two aims to create more separation between the brands, to ensure the divisions of contribution are clearer. Whatever the case, the trademark dispute is a rather awkward bugbear for the two companies, which have worked closely together for years now.

Per The Verge, court proceedings may go ahead from September 2025, unless the two companies settle the dispute themselves. For now, the next steps in the trademark dispute are unclear.