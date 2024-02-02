Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Review Roundup

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reviews are currently scarce, as review codes were distributed fairly late by publisher Warner Bros. Games, but despite this, there are some critics who’ve already managed to play through the game’s main campaign, and share their thoughts online. Early word, as we’re reading it, is largely positive – with particular praise for its graphics and its ambitious story.

The ever-reliable folks at VGC have one of the first scored reviews of the game, with a generous four stars given by critic, Jordan Middler. While Middler acknowledged a repetition in the game’s many missions, he found Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League very enjoyable thanks to an “excellent” story and an “industry leading” level of graphical quality.

“The mission repetitiveness and the strange decisions around loot are definite downsides, but this is not the story of a once-great single-player studio being destroyed by live-service guff we feared,” Middler said. “The writing is great, and the humour (if you have room left in your life for banter) is enjoyable. The game is absolutely gorgeous, with facial animations that are as good, if not better, than literally anything else on console to date.”

Read: Warner Bros. wants to make more live service games

“The live service elements that remain are a shame, but otherwise Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an enjoyable and worthwhile experience that brings Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse to a close in style.”

IGN‘s review-in-progress contained similar themes. Reviewer Simon Cardy also remarked on the game’s repetitive level design, but enjoyed the game’s combat and “interesting” story well enough. He particularly noted the game’s quality storytelling harkens back to the “glory days” of Rocksteady’s Arkham franchise.

“That’s in no small part thanks to the phenomenal character design work and scriptwriting that brings each member of the cast to life as they successfully banter along that tightrope-thin line between charming and insufferable,” Cardy said.

He also praised the voice work behind the game (including the talents of the late Kevin Conroy, Tara Strong, and AEW’s Samoa Joe) and the depiction of its main cast of characters.

Push Square critic Aaron Bayne was slightly less enthusiastic about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with much of his review focusing on pacing in the main story – although he did enjoy the game’s approach to combat and traversal, as well as its smooth performance.

“Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is a complicated game.” Bayne said. “That said, despite all of our complaints, we can’t deny that the game’s fun. The story lacks the payoff but remains engaging throughout, the traversal-tinged combat is genuinely fantastic, it’s a blast to play with friends, it’s one of the best looking games on PS5, it runs like an absolute dream, and, as far as live-service games go, it’s shaping up to be a meaty and generous offering.”

NME shared similar thoughts, with critic Echo Apsey praising the game’s story and well-timed jokes, while also flagging gear collection, repetitive missions, and the game’s live service elements as disappointments.

“A fantastic campaign is hindered by repetitive missions that feel like they have stumbled out of 2010, uninspired upgrades, and an open world that feels bare despite it being fun to fight in,” Apsey wrote. ” It all feels rather incongruent and right now Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s directionless structure feels too close to Task Force X’s own dynamic – entertaining yet jumbled.”

Stay tuned for the GamesHub review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.