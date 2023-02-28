Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be always online

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is officially an ‘always online’ game – meaning it requires a solid, consistent internet connection to function, even in its single-player mode. The news was confirmed by developer Rocksteady Studios in a brief FAQ page revealing more about the upcoming co-op adventure.

‘An internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op,’ the FAQ page reads. No further details are provided – but it’s fair to assume the requirement was put in place to prevent cheating. Given Suicide Squad is a game where players can jump into and out of sessions with friends and strangers, consistency is key to maintaining a fair game for everyone.

That, unfortunately, comes at the expense of players who may not have a consistent internet connection – or those who only want to play the game solo, without the requirement for internet usage.

Recently, co-op adventure game Redfall was also announced to have similar requirements – and this caused some outrage amongst keen players, particularly those who desired a streamlined, solo experience. The backlash was a chance for all developers to learn more about why always online requirements are so controversial.

While many players will have no trouble maintaining a solid internet connection, many households around the world simply don’t have access to the high-level speeds needed to maintain gameplay in titles such as these. A poor connection usually results in frequent drop-out messages, constant interruptions to the action, and general frustrations.

Always online systems have also frequently been criticised for placing an unwanted time limit on certain games. Having an always online connection means that game servers must be maintained – and that games which are older or no longer supported are at risk of disappearing entirely at the end of their life cycle. While some developers account for this possibility, many games are simply forgotten and left unplayable for future generations.

Those keen to jump into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League should be well aware of its always-online requirement, and ensure their internet connection is up to scratch before hopping into solo or multiplayer sessions.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on 26 May 2023.