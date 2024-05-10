News

Stray Gods: Orpheus DLC launches in June 2024

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is getting a new chapter starring Orpheus.
10 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
stray gods orpheus DLC

Image: Summerfall Studios

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is getting a surprise DLC on 27 June 2024, with rocker Orpheus set to star in a brand new story. This “feature length” chapter will include six new original songs, including tunes from internet celeb Tom Cardy, as well as Montaigne and Simon Hall of Tripod, all backed by Austin Wintory’s composition.

Broadway performer Anthony Rapp (Rent) will reprise his role as Orpheus, and will be joined by Erika Ishii as Hermes, for a more comedy-focussed, “buddy” style adventure through the world of Stray Gods.

“Orpheus’ story is arguably finished – until Hermes brings him back to the world of the living. With their help, players will guide Orpheus through the depths of mortal decision making – who to date, what to hope for, what instrument to rock out on,” says the DLC’s description.

Read: Stray Gods Review – Bittersweet Symphony

You can see the beginnings of this journey in a new teaser trailer revealed by Summerfall Studios and Humble Games:

As announced, the DLC will be coming to PC first, and will arrive on consoles at a later date.

For those who enjoyed Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical on launch, this surprise-announced DLC will be most welcome, as an additional chapter expanding the game’s unique world of ancient gods. Based on the DLC’s teaser trailer, it will also lean into a new, more rock-focussed musical style, adding gothic flavour.

We’re likely to hear more about Stray Gods: Orpheus in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for new updates as this DLC heads to launch.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

