Steph Panecasio joins GamesHub as Managing Editor

Panecasio joins following the departure of Edmond Tran in December, 2023.
10 Jan 2024
Steph Panecasio

Image: Steph Panecasio

Following the departure of Edmond Tran, award-winning journalist Steph Panecasio has officially joined the GamesHub team as Managing Editor.

With previous roles in newsrooms and agencies alike, Panecasio brings eight years of digital media experience across news, social media and commercial content. Most recently, she worked as Editorial Lead for Netflix ANZ via social creative agency Snack Drawer, helping to develop content strategies for tentpole releases, and overseeing the editorial output for Netflix ANZ’s social channels.

Panecasio’s experience in games has seen her interview industry leaders, appear on panels and podcasts, present on-camera, and host industry events ranging from intimate discussions to packed auditoriums. Her stories have been published in anthologies and online, with her byline appearing on CNET, Pedestrian.TV, Kotaku AU, Gizmodo AU, Business Insider AU, PopSugar AU, finder.com.au and more.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve watched Ed and Leah turn GamesHub into the powerhouse it is today, winning awards for their coverage and shining a light on the local industry,” said Panecasio. “It is an honour to be taking on the mantle of Managing Editor – especially after a run as successful as Ed’s – and it is a privilege to be part of the next stage of GamesHub’s growth.”

With a focus on telling unconventional stories and continuing the legacy of GamesHub’s award-winning news coverage, Panecasio joins Content Lead Leah J. Williams for an exciting start to 2024.

