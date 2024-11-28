Steam Autumn Sale 2024: The best deals we’ve spotted

Valve has officially kicked off the annual Steam Autumn Sale for 2024, with thousands of games heavily discounted. Whether you’re stocking up for the holiday period, or you’re a fellow Aussie who’s recently got hands on the Steam Deck, there’s plenty of fantastic games now going cheap – including new releases, underrated hits, and the best AAAs and indies of the past.

At a glance, the spotlight deals are pretty good. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going for AUD $61.53. Metaphor ReFantazio is AUD $86.21. The early access version of Hades 2 is also on sale, for AUD $39.55. There’s also discounts on Silent Hill 2, Ghost of Tsushima, the entire Resident Evil franchise, and more.

The best deals beyond these are much harder to spot – they require diving deep into the bowels of Steam, checking out your wishlists, and ruminating on the best releases you might’ve missed this year. To that end, read on.

The best deals we’ve spotted in the Steam Autumn Sale 2024 (so far)

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD), but equivalent discounts should be available on most regional versions of the Steam store.

Against the Storm – $19.97 $39.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Assassin’s Creed Mirage – $31.98 $79.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Balatro – $18.65 $21.95 (-15%)

(-15%) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – $39.97 $79.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Crusader Kings 3 – $20.98 $69.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Darkest Dungeon – $2.92 $38.50 (-92%)

(-92%) Dave the Diver – $20.99 $29.99 (-30%)

(-30%) Diablo 4 – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – $19.48 $64.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Dragon’s Dogma 2 – $61.53 $107.96 (-43%)

(-43%) Dredge – $21.90 $36.50 (-40%)

(-40%) Fields of Mistria – $16.40 $20.50 (-20%)

(-20%) Half-Life: Alyx – $29.02 $87.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery – $10.88 $16.25 (-33%)

(-33%) Hitman World of Assassination – $4.39 $43.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- – $48.71 $74.95 (-35%)

(-35%) Let’s Build a Zoo – $10.13 $28.95 (-65%)

(-65%) Lies of P – $53.97 $89.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Luma Island – $22.80 $28.50 (-20%)

(-20%) Manor Lords – $41.96 $59.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Metaphor ReFantazio – $86.21 $114.95 (-25%)

(-25%) Mineko’s Night Market – $17.97 $29.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Monster Hunter Rise – $14.24 $56.99 (-75%)

(-75%) Neva – $20.39 $25.49 (-20%)

(-20%) Nine Sols – $30.76 $43.95 (-30%)

(-30%) NORCO – $8.78 $21.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Outer Wilds – $22.17 $36.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Palworld – $31.96 $43.95 (-25%)

(-25%) Persona 3 Reload – $54.97 $107.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Pentiment – $14.97 $29.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – $11.49 $45.99 (-75%)

(-75%) Pioneers of Pagonia – $35.16 $43.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Planet Zoo – $22.73 $64.95 (-65%)

(-65%) Psychonauts 2 – $9.99 $99.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Return to Moria – $23.72 $36.50 (-35%)

(-35%) Resident Evil 4 – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Sea of Thieves $24.97 $49.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut – $19.08 $23.85 (-20%)

(-20%) Sonic Origins – $17.98 $44.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Sonic X Shadow Generations – $56.21 $74.95 (-25%)

(-25%) Star Wars Jedi Survivor – $24.98 $99.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Stray – $26.97 $44.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Sunkenland – $23.60 $29.50 (-20%)

(-20%) Street Fighter 6 – $49.97 $99.94 (-50%)

(-50%) Subnautica – $14.84 $44.99 (-67%)

(-67%) Tekken 8 – $52.47 $104.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Thank Goodness You’re Here! – $23.99 $29.99 (-20%)

(-20%) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $17.99 $89.95 (-80%)

(-80%) The Crismon Diamond – $18.27 $21.50 (-15%)

(-15%) Tiny Life – $16.46 $21.95 (-25%)

(-25%) UFO 50 – $31.02 $36.50 (-15%)

(-15%) V Rising – $35.66 $50.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Worshippers of Cthulhu – $29.20 $36.50 (-20%)

You can browse the best deals of the Steam Autumn Sale 2024 for yourself via the Steam website.