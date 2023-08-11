Stardew Valley is getting an official cookbook from developer ConcernedApe and writer Ryan Novak, with around 50 recipes from the cosy life simulator included. If you’re looking to capture the wholesome, warm vibes of winter, you’ll find recipes for Pumpkin Soup and Survival Burger in the book, as well as dishes like Seafoam Pudding and Strange Bun.

Luckily, you won’t need to purchase the Strange Bun from a mysterious shadow creature, or find it in a garbage can. The official cookbook will provide a definitive answer for what the Strange Bun is made from, at least.

Beyond these recipes, you’ll also be able to find tips for making Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Crab Cakes, Pink Cake, Roots Platter, and plenty of other options. Each dish plays a core part in the game, whether you’re using them to stay alive in vast caverns, or sharing them with your fellow townsfolk during a food-themed festival.

The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook is now available for preorder on Amazon. It’s currently set for release in April 2024.

The upcoming cookbook joins a long line of recent video game-themed cooking companions. These expand the world of their respective games, providing a means for players to create and enjoy iconic foods from their favourite franchises – like the Sweetroll from The Elder Scrolls.

The Witcher is also set to receive an official cookbook shortly, with 80 recipes charting a course through The Continent and beyond. It includes recipes for stew, baked fruits, rustic meals, and rich snacks. It’s set to release in November 2023.

A Diablo cookbook is also on the way, set to release in October 2023. This features 60 recipes inspired by the land of Sanctuary, with food hailing from the taverns of Tristram, Mount Arreat, the Burning Hells, the High Heavens, and beyond.

For anyone who enjoys cooking, or just wants a literal taste of their favourite video game worlds, these upcoming releases are worth watching. Video game cookbooks are very fun pieces of merchandise, and teach some valuable life skills, too.