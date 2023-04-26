Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has reportedly leaked, so beware spoilers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has reportedly been released early to some keen players, with a handful of social media users now sharing story spoilers and details online, ahead of the game’s official embargo. While leaks like this happen often, occasionally due to over-enthusiastic retailers, the spread of the information included has now seemingly inspired comment from EA itself.

‘No spoilers!’ EA wrote on Twitter. ‘We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers. And remember, BD is watching!’

Respawn Entertainment writer Pete Stewart quote-tweeted this warning with a plea of his own.

‘Please, friends, don’t the game,’ Stewart said. ‘We all worked very hard to create something that hopefully surprises and delights you all. I know a lot of people will be upset to see spoilers before they get to play, and for us it’s REALLY disheartening to see as well. Be kind, y’all.’

It should go without saying, but spoiling a narrative-based game where the plot is integral to the experience is a poor move. Unfortunately, the high-speed nature of conversations on the internet means spoilers may have already reached players looking to avoid them.

If you’re somebody looking to go into Jedi: Survivor fresh, it’s best to set up any moderation filters you can on social media, and avoid popular forums on Reddit and Discord. Once spoilers hit the web, they tend to spread like wildfire, but there are ways to avoid accidentally stumbling onto important story beats. Equally, if you come across spoilers – it’s best not to continue the spread.

For more on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, stay tuned to GamesHub. We’ve been playing through the game ahead of its embargo – and can reveal our official, spoiler-free game review will launch on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 1:00 am AEST.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 28 April 2023.