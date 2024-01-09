News

 > News > Culture

Spyro the Dragon tweet sparks hope for a sequel

A Twitter / X post from the official Spyro the Dragon account has sparked plenty of speculation amongst franchise fans.
9 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
spyro reignited activision blizzard

Culture

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

Since classic gaming mascot Spyro the Dragon returned in the excellent Spyro Reignited Trilogy of 2018, franchise fans have clamoured for more, consistently demanding an official sequel to the classic trilogy. Given fellow gaming mascot Crash Bandicoot was able to return in 2020’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, there has always been a dash of hope for Spyro. Now, fans believe there’s something slightly more concrete than hope.

To kick off the new year, the official Spyro the Dragon Twitter / X account released a surprising motto for the year: “You gotta believe!” This was accompanied by an image of a smiling Spyro riding a turbo skateboard in the Super Bonus World level of Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

While innocuous enough, many fans have chosen to believe this image refers to hope for the future of the Spyro the Dragon franchise, interpreting the motto as teasing a sequel.

Read: Microsoft finally completes Activision Blizzard acquisition

At this stage, nothing is confirmed – although there’s plenty of reason to believe a sequel to Spyro could be in the works. Spyro Reignited Trilogy has reportedly sold over 10 million copies worldwide since launch, and Spyro himself maintains a passionate and nostalgic fanbase hungry for new adventures. The character has a significant longevity, and in the modern era, there is also appetite for the return of more simplistic, all-ages-focused platformer games.

Beyond this, changes at Activision – which is now officially owned by Microsoft – could inspire the return of the fan-favourite hero. While the Spyro series has largely laid dormant over the last few years, Microsoft could have plans for the character – plans made sweeter by the fact that Spyro was previously an iconic PlayStation mascot.

It’s also very possible Activision has been quietly working on a Spyro sequel, waiting for the right moment to announce it. Again – you gotta believe!

As of writing, Activision is yet to confirm plans for the Spyro franchise, and any whispers of a sequel remain unfounded, but we could see firmer news sometime in 2024 should the tweet from the official Spyro the Dragon account be more than a simple affirmation.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
God of War horizon tv adaptations sony ces 2024
?>
News

CES 2024: Sony reveals new details about Gravity Rush, God of War, and Horizon adaptations

Sony has revealed a wave of new updates during CES 2024.

Leah J. Williams
unity layoffs
?>
News

Unity kicks off new year with 1,800 job cuts – around 25% of staff

Unity will cut nearly 25% of its workforce to focus on "long-term success and profitability."

Leah J. Williams
spider-man 2 mary jane face model harassment
?>
News

Spider-Man's Mary Jane model calls out harassing behaviour from fans

Stephanie Tyler Jones is calling on fans to respect personal boundaries after several uncomfortable incidents.

Leah J. Williams
sea of thieves playstation nintendo switch
?>
News

Sea of Thieves rumoured to release on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Multiple sources claim Sea of Thieves could be coming to new platforms in the near future.

Leah J. Williams
Cult of the Lamb: Sins of the Flesh
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb: Everything new in Sins of the Flesh

Cult of the Lamb is getting its latest free expansion on 16 January 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login