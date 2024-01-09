Spyro the Dragon tweet sparks hope for a sequel

Since classic gaming mascot Spyro the Dragon returned in the excellent Spyro Reignited Trilogy of 2018, franchise fans have clamoured for more, consistently demanding an official sequel to the classic trilogy. Given fellow gaming mascot Crash Bandicoot was able to return in 2020’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, there has always been a dash of hope for Spyro. Now, fans believe there’s something slightly more concrete than hope.

To kick off the new year, the official Spyro the Dragon Twitter / X account released a surprising motto for the year: “You gotta believe!” This was accompanied by an image of a smiling Spyro riding a turbo skateboard in the Super Bonus World level of Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

While innocuous enough, many fans have chosen to believe this image refers to hope for the future of the Spyro the Dragon franchise, interpreting the motto as teasing a sequel.

At this stage, nothing is confirmed – although there’s plenty of reason to believe a sequel to Spyro could be in the works. Spyro Reignited Trilogy has reportedly sold over 10 million copies worldwide since launch, and Spyro himself maintains a passionate and nostalgic fanbase hungry for new adventures. The character has a significant longevity, and in the modern era, there is also appetite for the return of more simplistic, all-ages-focused platformer games.

Beyond this, changes at Activision – which is now officially owned by Microsoft – could inspire the return of the fan-favourite hero. While the Spyro series has largely laid dormant over the last few years, Microsoft could have plans for the character – plans made sweeter by the fact that Spyro was previously an iconic PlayStation mascot.

It’s also very possible Activision has been quietly working on a Spyro sequel, waiting for the right moment to announce it. Again – you gotta believe!

As of writing, Activision is yet to confirm plans for the Spyro franchise, and any whispers of a sequel remain unfounded, but we could see firmer news sometime in 2024 should the tweet from the official Spyro the Dragon account be more than a simple affirmation.