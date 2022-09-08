News

 > PlayStation

PlayStation responds to Xbox’s Call of Duty exclusivity offer

Sony CEO Jim Ryan has called out Microsoft's Call of Duty exclusivity offer as being 'inadequate'.
8 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
will call of duty be an xbox exclusive, thanks to the activision blizzard acquisition?

PlayStation

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has spoken out against Xbox’s exclusivity plans for Call of Duty, calling the reassurances from Microsoft’s Phil Spencer ‘inadequate on many levels’. Recently, Spencer claimed that Microsoft had committed to allowing the series to remain on PlayStation for at least three years after the current agreement between Sony and Activision ends.

Ryan claims that while the agreement goes beyond most exisiting deals in the industry, Sony is still unhappy with the limitations of the proposal.

‘I hadn’t intended to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set the record straight because Phil Spencer brought this into the public forum,’ Ryan told GamesIndustry.biz in a recent interview.

‘Microsoft has only offered for Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends. After almost 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers.’

‘We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality Call of Duty experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle.’

Read: Call of Duty is unlikely to be an Xbox-exclusive franchise

While the details of this arrangement have not been made public, it’s believed that Xbox has committed to launching at least the next few Call of Duty games with equal parity and content on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This likely includes the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone‘s major sequel, as well as an upcoming title from developer Treyarch. Beyond these releases, the status of the franchise is unknown.

The loose ‘three year’ agreement has caused great controversy at Sony, which previously had a deal with Activision for exclusive content. With Activision Blizzard now in the process of being purchased by Microsoft, the controversy has grown in scope.

That’s despite Microsoft assuring players and companies in legal documents that Call of Duty would remain a non-exclusive title due to lack of financial viability.

It appears that Sony is calling for an extension on the agreement in order to protect access to the Call of Duty franchise and its exclusive content on PlayStation in the years to come. As the Activision Blizzard acquisition continues, expect to hear more about this spat.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Hardware News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
ps5 console firmware
?>
News

New PS5 firmware update introduces folders, 1440p support

The latest PS5 firmware update has introduced new compatibility for a range of features.

Leah J. Williams
witcher crunch
?>
News

CD Projekt Red gives major update on The Witcher franchise

CD Projekt Red has spoken more about the future of the Witcher franchise in an earnings call.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 playstation production shortages
?>
News

New, lighter PS5 has been completely redesigned

A teardown of the new CFI-1200 model has revealed updates to several console components.

Leah J. Williams
vodeo games industry union video
?>
News

Vodeo Games, the first unionised game studio, is shutting down

Vodeo Games played an historic part in the union movement within the games industry.

Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 gangs of night city board game kickstarter
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the only planned game expansion

CD Projekt Red has seemingly confirmed the end of the road for Cyberpunk 2077.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login