Slay the Spire 2 announced for 2025

Mega Crit has officially announced Slay the Spire 2, sequel to the indie smash hit that continues to enjoy success, years on from launch. As in the original game, this sequel is a roguelike deckbuilder which will task you with building a unique deck of monsters, and then surviving against a series of combat challenges.

Slay the Spire 2 is targeting launch in 2025, and will be available in early access first.

For now, not much is known about the game – only a short trailer has been revealed so far – but we do know it will introduce a new character, known as The Necrobinder. As described, she is “a wandering lich who seeks to bind the forgotten corpse.” You can catch a glimpse at The Necrobinder in the game’s reveal trailer.

Per the game’s description on Steam, this foray up the titular Spire will again feature a climb to the top, plagued by all manner of beasties. But “the Spire isn’t what it used to be” and this time, there will be new enemies, events, and upgrades in your path, all determined to waylay your progress.

Mega Crit has also hinted at “new ways to play” that will shake up your journey, as well as plenty of other features to mark out Slay the Spire 2 from its predecessor. Beyond these teasers, there’s not much to go on – which makes this sequel all the more intriguing.

Stay tuned for more about Slay the Spire 2 and its early access period.