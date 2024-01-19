Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 launches as a digital-only game in May 2024

Following its grand re-reveal at the Xbox Developer Direct 2024, developer Ninja Theory has shared more about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which is set to launch for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 21 May 2024.

For one thing, it has revealed the game will be digital-only on launch, with no physical copies available. This has become a trend for new releases from smaller AAA studios, with Remedy Entertainment also going the same route for Alan Wake 2.

Digital distribution is a far less costly method of releasing games, and also allows for immediate launch in most global regionals, allowing everyone to hop into new games simultaneously. Per Ninja Theory, the decision to go digital-only was made to ensure “freedom” in the creation process, and so the team could price the game at a lower cost while still maintaining a profit margin.

“We … took advantage of the freedom that digital-only distribution offered us to create a game of the length that fit perfectly with our intended experience but could be sold at a lower price to reflect the shorter length of our story,” Dom Matthews, Studio Head at Ninja Theory wrote for Xbox Wire.

“This framework allowed us to focus on the things we really care about – taking our fans on an unforgettable journey into Senua’s unique world.”

Matthews further confirmed Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 would be sold at a price point of USD $49.99 (AUD $75.90) in digital form, slightly lower than the standard price for modern AAA games.

Speaking more about the game, Matthews sprinkled some fresh tidbits into his Xbox Wire post, confirming the game will be “similar in length to the first Hellblade,” implying it will be around the 8-9 hour mark.

“Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be a game crafted from the heart – a game similar in length to the first Hellblade, with a focused narrative … you can once again expect to join Senua in understanding her world through perception puzzles led by her experiences of psychosis, in brutal and visceral combat and in traversal gameplay, this time across the harsh but beautiful landscapes of 10th Century Iceland.”

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to launch for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 21 May 2024. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.