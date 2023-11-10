Australian studio Samurai Punk is shutting down

Australian studio Samurai Punk is set to shutter after ten years in operation. The news was announced via Twitter / X in a post thanking fans for their support, and outlining the next steps for those currently employed at the studio.

Per the details provided, the folks behind Samurai Punk’s latest games will be let go, although some staff will continue to support Samurai Punk’s existing games in a limited capacity. Studio directors Winston Tang and Nicholas McDonnell encouraged any studios with open positions in Australia to consider hiring their now former staff.

“After a wild 10 years we have made the tough decision to cease development at Samurai Punk, marking the end of our journey together,” Tang and McDonnell said. “It’s been an amazing run and we’d like to thank our team past and present; the nine incredible games we’ve made wouldn’t have been possible without them. It can not be overstated how talented everyone who comes through our doors is, and we wish them all the best in their own journeys in the industry.”

“Samurai Punk started in 2014 during a situation in Australia where jobs were short and the only route forward for us was to either found a company or move overseas to find work. We banded together with the shared goal of creating exciting and fresh game experiences, and we’re incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve together.”

“Since then we’ve grown a lot as developers and learnt a lot about what we want as artists making video games. This introspection has led us to the conclusion that it’s the right time for us to part ways and embark on new adventures.”

“For our players and fans, Samurai Punk will enter a support mode to ensure the continued existence of our existing projects. We want to express our deep gratitude for being part of our lives with your continued kind words and support. Thank you for everything.”

Samurai Punk leaves behind a strong legacy in the local Australian games industry, with titles like KILLBUG, Justice Sucks: Tactical Vacuum Action, Trios, Feather and Roombo: First Blood demonstrating the unique talent and creativity at the heart of the studio. Collaborations with other Australian studios, Florence and Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown, are also fondly remembered pieces of their history.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the closure of Samurai Punk.