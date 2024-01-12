Sand Land game adaptation launches in April 2024

Sand Land, the upcoming game adaptation based on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama, has officially been dated for launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 26 April 2024.

As detailed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the Sand Land adaptation takes the form of an action-RPG that follows the exploits of Beelzebub, a demon prince who lives in a land of water scarcity, ruled by the whims of a greedy prince. This post-apocalyptic world features through the tale of Sand Land, which was originally released in manga form in 2000.

While Sand Land did not achieve the same popularity as Toriyama’s other most famous series, Dragon Ball, it remains highly regarded for its fun story, and its charming post-apocalyptic setting. This will be fully explorable in the upcoming game, which sends players on a quest to the Legendary Spring, where water flows in abundance.

In addition to providing a glimpse at the game’s plain-spanning journey, Bandai Namco Entertainment has also revealed more about its traversal, spotlighting its hovercar and hovertank vehicles in a new PlayStation Blog post.

Hovercars will serve as essential companions as players cross Sand Land, and they are fully customisable with new weaponry, tools, and cosmetic adjustments. Hovertanks, meanwhile, will allow for easier manoeuvring in battle, and the use of specialty long-range weapons for higher damage.

Given you’ll be spending a lot of time in Sand Land fighting for survival against other hovertanks and hovercars, it’s best to equip your companion vehicle well, ensuring it’s sturdy enough to face roving bandits, thieves, and every other hostile party you’ll encounter while searching for water.

Sand Land launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 26 April 2024. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming game.