Handhelds are a wonderful thing – even if the sheer size of some of them break the rules as to what a handheld actually is, and we want to fill them with as many games as we can, to be fit for that next lengthy train or bus ride. Good news then, since the top-rated Samsung EVO Select microSD card for Valve’s handheld Steam Deck dropped close to its lowest price point yet, giving Steam players an affordable way to stock up on much-needed storage.



Steam Deck storage options are somewhat limited, especially since modern shooters or some huge RPGs clock in at 80-150GB.

MircoSD cards are a good way of dealing with that issue, being the easiest and most affordable option to bolster your storage. Right now, one of the best cards on the market is almost at its all-time-low.

Samsung EVO Select Deal

When it comes to different brands concerning SD cards, there’s few as unanimously well-received as Samsung.

This one is a consistent favorite among Steam Deck users, since the read/write speeds are excellent for its small size and tests have shown, that it makes sure that SteamOS boots up quickly and runs smoothly for everyday users.



Be quick though, sales like this don’t last long and stock tends to be very limited, or even worse – just gone by the time you get to purchasing one. Honestly, we often advise against a “buy now, think later” attitude, especially when it comes to hardware. This isn’t a top-tier GPU though, so if you’re desperate for some more space on your Steam Deck, this deal will be the one to take. Even if not – the long-term value here is hard to deny.

Customers can pick up a 1TB model for just £69 on Amazon, a whole £10 off usual retail price. There’s enough capacity here for double digit AAA games.



Don’t Miss Out on The Samsung EVO Price Drop

We’re keeping this one deliberately short, since there really isn’t much more to say about the matter. The Samsung EVO Select microSD deal is a fantastic way of stocking up on storage for your Steam Deck, without breaking the bank in the process.

If you want some future-proof storage, this is the way to go. And yes, true, the Steam Deck isn’t quite capable of running all latest titles with highest fidelity, but even indie games have gotten quite large in recent years. You might not be playing the next COD on your Steam Deck anytime soon, but we can’t deny – this is one heck of a deal and being able to have more games on your trusty handheld is a bonus you shouldn’t sleep on.