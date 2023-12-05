Hipster Whale CEO Clara Reeves appointed to South Australian Film Corp. Board

Clara Reeves, the CEO of Australian game developer and publisher Hipster Whale (Crossy Road, Pac-Man 256), has been appointed to the board of the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), providing the organisation with essential perspective and guidance regarding digital games.

Reeves was formerly a producer at Krome Studios (Ty the Tasmanian Tiger), before working on Games and Digital Content at Film Fictoria (now VicScreen). She was appointed as Hipster Whale CEO in 2016, and retains the position today. Reeves also serves on the board of Australia’s Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA).

In addition, Reeves was also awarded the Adam Lancman Award at the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), which recognises individuals who have advanced and advocated for the Australian games industry.

Reeves remarked that she joins the SAFC at an “exciting time for game development in Australia.”

“I look forward to using my experience to support a strong future for the screen sector in South Australia through this role.”

She joins current board members Rachel Gardner, Bryan Hayes KC, Angela Heesom, Lauren Hillman, Shouwn Oosting, Austin Taylor OAM, and Mike Rann AC CNZM.

In a provided statement, SAFC Board Chair Mike Rann remarked that, “The SAFC is committed to supporting and growing South Australia’s game development sector,” and that Reeves will be an “invaluable” asset in that goal.

The appointment comes just one week after Lisy Kane of Kepler Interactive was appointed to the VicScreen board, replacing Blake Mizzi of League of Geeks.

In addition, SAFC has appointed two additional staff members. The first is former Mighty Kingdom Managing Director Philip Mayes as SAFC Game Development Executive, who takes over from Patrick Webb. Webb is taking on a new external advisory role as SAFC Game Development Strategy Executive.