Embracer Group reportedly sells Saber Interactive for USD $500 million

Saber Interactive will reportedly become a privately-owned company in future.
1 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
star wars knights of the old republic saber interactive

Image: Bioware / EA

Embracer Group has reportedly sold Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive to a group of private investors, for a sum of USD $500 million. The news arrives courtesy of Bloomberg, which claimed Saber Interactive is set to become a privately-owned company following the conclusion of the deal.

It’s believed Saber Interactive will continue to work on the Knights of the Old Republic remake, despite reported development challenges. While the status of the project is unknown, it appears Saber Interactive remains determined to continue work.

As noted by Bloomberg, the reported sale of Saber Interactive is one of the “largest moves yet” in Embracer Group’s overarching plan to reduce costs, after a period of over-investment. So far, the company has laid off a significant number of staff and shut down several studios in its quest to balance its financials.

Read: Embracer Group has laid off 900 staff since June 2023 – and it’s not over yet

While Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors had previously announced potential plans to sell off studios as part of cost-cutting measures, this appears to be the first major sale made. Gearbox is another studio reportedly on the market, and others could also be divested in the coming months.

Bloomberg sources state the newly-penned deal to sell off Saber Interactive includes an option for Saber to “bring along multiple Embracer subsidiaries” which could mean several more studios are also included in these plans.

We’ll have to await official word to learn more, as the future of Saber Interactive and its ongoing development projects becomes clearer. Under private ownership, the studio could certainly thrive – but for now, the circumstances of its reported sale remain under wraps.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

