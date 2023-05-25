Rune Factory 6 has been announced, alongside Project Dragon

Two new Rune Factory games are in development at Marvelous: the highly-anticipated Rune Factory 6, and an additional spin-off known as Project Dragon.

During the recent Marvelous Game Showcase, the majority of attention was given to Project Dragon, which appears to be a darker game compared to other entries in the magical farming franchise. A first-look trailer revealed giant dragons hurtling through stormy skies, ridden by heroes in gorgeous cloaks.

It also revealed an idyllic farming world (of course), skybound traversal, monster battles, and a seeming ability to swap between two playable protagonists. The game is set in the mysterious ‘Eastern Lands’, a locale that has yet to be explored in the Rune Factory franchise, and will feature a ‘Japanese-style aesthetic’ described as ‘completely new to the series.’

‘We’re going to deliver an experience unique from the main series while expanding on familiar elements, such as your day-to-day life, adventuring, and romantic pursuits,’ franchise director Shiro Maekawa said. ‘With the protagonist being an Earthmate [those with a special connection to the Earth], dragons will be important to the story somehow.’

You can check out footage from this game below, starting at the 19:45 mark:

The major reveal for Project Dragon was accompanied by a brief teaser for Rune Factory 6, the next mainline game in the long-running Story of Seasons spin-off. Very little was revealed about the adventure, beyond its in-development status, and a logo which featured a heavenly city.

‘The adventure will take place on the western continent of Adonea,’ Maekawa said. ‘With Project Dragon set in the east, and Rune Factory 6 set in the west, we’re taking this series to unexplored territory.’

Marvelous has promised more information as both games continue development. Neither currently has a release date, or confirmed platforms.