Resident Evil 4 Remake will tweak escort missions, among other changes

Fans of the original Resident Evil 4 will likely be delighted to know Capcom is overhauling the game’s frustrating Ashley Graham escort missions in its upcoming remake. According to a preview from Game Informer, the remake will update the insta-kill health metre for Ashley, so that players have a chance to revive her before missions are failed.

Changes to the game’s weapons system also make this process much easier, reducing the risk of losing to overbearing enemy mechanics. While you will still need to escort Ashley as in the original story, when she takes too much damage from roaming enemies in the area, she’ll be ‘downed’ rather than killed. This will allow players to pop in, clear the area, revive her, and continue on their path.

In addition, you’ll now be able to attack and kill any monsters holding Ashley, preventing them from sapping her health. According to Capcom, this will make her ‘feel more like a natural companion and less like a second health bar to babysit.’

Read: Resident Evil 4 Remake preview: A promising revisit to an all-time classic



‘For anyone who couldn’t get on board with the direction the Resident Evil series ended up taking, the remake of RE4 seems to be trying to win you over, while also staying faithful to a terrifying tone and approach … I hold the original game in high regard for how well it blends action spectacle and skin-crawling horror, and so far, the Resident Evil 4 remake is hitting the right marks in reimagining a classic.’

As revealed in a late 2022 game preview, changes are also coming to the game’s weapons. Leon’s knife, for example, will take damage when used, and eventually break – meaning you’ll need to scrounge for new weapons as you roam, and make sure you’re always stocked up. If not, both Leon and Ashley’s life will be in a considerable, horrific amount of danger.

This will be a core theme of new side quests for the remake, which will bulk out the game’s storytelling, and give players a chance to explore the expanded world of Resident Evil 4 for useful equipment.

Other changes reported by Game Informer include the removal of most Quick Time Events (QTEs) from the game – a significant change that should make the action more accessible and fair for everyone. Previously, QTEs could lead to an instant fail state, but only really served to annoy players and overly complicate the adventure.

When Resident Evil 4 Remake arrives on 24 March 2023, it’s expected to be a much more streamlined, modern experience that everyone can enjoy.