News

 > News > Mobile

Reigns: Beyond is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch

Reigns: Beyond is branching out to new platforms, following a period of Apple Arcade exclusivity.
9 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
reigns beyond game release nintendo switch pc

Nintendo

Image: Nerial

Share Icon

Former Apple Arcade exclusive Reigns: Beyond is officially making the leap to PC and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere]. The news was announced during the Women-Led Games Showcase, a livestreamed event designed to celebrate games created by women-led or women-majority teams.

For those who haven’t yet played through Reigns: Beyond, there’s really no excuse now. First released in 2020, Reigns: Beyond is a follow-on from the original Reigns games which transports players into the shoes of an intergalactic band.

While the setting is a dramatic shift from the previous high fantasy focus, Reigns: Beyond maintains the binary choice-based gameplay of its predecessors, with the action guided by players making yes or no decisions as they chart a course across multiple planets.

Read: Doinksoft’s Gunbrella was inspired by Kirby and Batman

Another shift for Reigns: Beyond is that it’s far less linear than other Reigns games, with its journey across the stars coming with multiple exploration options, and multiple paths leading to unique outcomes. In your various journeys, you’ll need to make tougher decisions, while also keeping an eye on your ship’s health, and your crew.

There’s layers of complications in your trip through the galaxy, but with enough finesse, and learning from dead-end runs, you’ll eventually forge a starry course through space, setting the world alight with your band’s musical talents.

You can look forward to the game landing on Nintendo Switch and PC later in 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
paper house cake book women's weekly game jam
?>
News

Paper House announces game jam inspired by the famous Women's Weekly Cake Book

Paper House's Cake Book Game Jam will take place in person and online.

Leah J. Williams
princess peach showtime demo nintendo eshop
?>
News

Princess Peach: Showtime! now has a Nintendo eShop demo

Dive in for a sample of Princess Peach's latest solo adventure.

Leah J. Williams
cowboy bebop overwatch 2 crossover
?>
News

Overwatch 2 is getting Cowboy Bebop crossover skins

Cassidy, Ashe, Mauga, Sombra, and Wrecking Ball are set to rock new Cowboy Bebop threads in future.

Leah J. Williams
FIFA 22
?>
News

EA CEO says generative AI will improve developer efficiency and game monetisation

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has enthused about generative AI in a recent Morgan Stanley conference.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2 game, featuring miles morales
?>
News

BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Nominations list revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and Alan Wake 2 lead the nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login