Redfall: PC requirements and launch times confirmed

Arkane Studios has confirmed the PC requirements for its upcoming vampire shooter Redfall, revealing those all-important cutoffs for players on previous-generation hardware. The good news is the specifications required for this adventure aren’t too meaty, so those with even semi-modern laptops and PCs should be able to run the game with no trouble.

The minimum recommended benchmark is an Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1070, which are fairly standard for laptops purchased in the last few years – so most players should be set. If you want the recommended performance, however, you will need an Intel Core i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 2700X, and an Nvidia RTX 2080 and above.

It’s important to note Arkane hasn’t specified the targeted display resolutions for these configurations.

Here’s the full specification breakdown for Redfall, per Arkane:

Redfall: Minimum Specs

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: AMD RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Redfall: Recommended Specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD 5700 / Nvidia RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Redfall: Ultra Specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM

RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Redfall: Global Launch Times

In addition to revealing the recommended PC requirements for Redfall, Arkane has now also revealed the global launch times for the game. While you can already preload the game if you’ve pre-ordered it on Xbox or PC, servers will officially go live at different times around the world.

Here’s a quick breakdown of when you’ll be able to begin playing Redfall:

Australia – 10:00 am AEST | 2 May 2023

– 10:00 am AEST | 2 May 2023 New Zealand – 12:00 pm NZST | 2 May 2023

– 12:00 pm NZST | 2 May 2023 United States – 5:00 pm PDT | 8:00 pm EDT | 1 May 2023

– 5:00 pm PDT | 8:00 pm EDT | 1 May 2023 United Kingdom – 1:00 am BST | 2:00 am CEST | 2 May 2023

– 1:00 am BST | 2:00 am CEST | 2 May 2023 Japan – 9:00 am JST | 2 May 2023

After months of waiting and several delays, Redfall is nearly here. Depending on time zones, you’ll be able to jump into the game from 1 May 2023.