Starfield, Diablo 4 and Baldur’s Gate 3 had blockbuster success on Reddit in 2023

The annual Reddit Recap for 2023 has revealed continued growth for r/gaming, the fourth most-subscribed community on Reddit, with 38.6 million participants worldwide. This reportedly increased by 7.7 million in 2023 alone, likely driven by renewed interest in gaming, and more players being engaged in online social spaces.

As for the wider world of gaming, it appears several prominent subreddit communities have grown significantly in 2023. League of Legends continues to experience success in r/leagueoflegends, as it has maintained its position as the second most-viewed community within gaming, coming in #23 overall on Reddit.

Starfield has achieved significant growth in 2023, expanding by 2,815% year-on-year and entering Reddit’s Top 50 as a result. The game’s release in in September 2023 no doubt drove this sudden increase in popularity, as new fans joined veterans in discussing the best tips, tricks, and mods for the adventure.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also nabbed a slice of the Reddit pie in 2023, becoming the #1 most-viewed community in the gaming category with 4,566% year-on-year growth, 1.03 billion views, and a position as the 15th most viewed community on Reddit.

This is a fairly significant record, as Baldur’s Gate 3 already had a solid community developed while the game was in early access between 2020-2023. Its full release has clearly been a major success, with millions of players taking to Reddit to share fan art, fiction, tips, tricks, mods, stories, and other posts.

Diablo 4 also had major success on Reddit in 2023, with the game reportedly “shattering records” with 23,760% year-on-year growth, likely with a start of humble beginnings.

While the Reddit Recap 2023 is by no means comprehensive of what gamers played and enjoyed in 2023, it’s an insightful glimpse into the conversations happening in social media spaces, and which games have the most active social communities.

In a packed year, it seems Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo 4, and League of Legends made the largest impact on the social media platform.