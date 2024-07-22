ReachOut launches Level Up streaming fundraiser in August

Youth-focussed mental health charity ReachOut Australia has announced the launch of its new Level Up streaming initiative, set to raise funds and awareness for youth mental health support groups from 25-31 August 2024. The fundraiser will be hosted on Twitch, and feature an array of streamers advocating for the charity, and gathering funds to support it well into the future.

ReachOut Australia has been in operating for over 20 decades, and works to provide free, online support and resources around mental health care, to those who need it most. Through ReachOut, Level Up, the company hopes to highlight the importance of accessible mental health support for everyone, and inspire awareness of the major mental health challenges currently facing young people.

“We recognise that after friends and family, the internet is often the first place young people turn to

for support when experiencing mental health difficulties. We know that a large portion of young

people are both online and gaming, so we are excited to launch this fundraiser to build awareness of

ReachOut’s services and connect with these young gamers where they are,” Tracey Campbell, Director of Marketing and Fundraising at ReachOut said in a press release.

“By partnering with Twitch streamers, we aim to create awareness among their audiences that there is a safe space available if they’re going through tough times or looking for that extra support.”

Those streaming to support the event will host a range of activities throughout the final week of August, including streaming games, and chatting. Those who participate will also have a chance to earn rewards – but as always, that’s not the point. It’s important to support charity, even without an incentive.

If you’ve got an audience and you’re keen to raise money for this event, ReachOut is calling for additional support via Tiltify. From this hub, you can learn more about Level Up – and for those wishing to donate in support of ReachOut Australia or their favourite participating streamer, there’s also plenty of details outlining those processes, too.

As announced, ReachOut, Level Up will kick off a week of charity streaming from 25 August 2024.