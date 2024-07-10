News

 > News > Culture

The Australian Speedrun Marathon returns next week

Tune in to speedruns of Mario Kart 64 and The Simpsons: Hit & Run, and help raise money for charity.
10 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
the simpsons hit and run

Culture

Image: Radical Entertainment / Vivendi

Share Icon

The annual Australian Speedrun Marathon is kicking off on 16 July 2024, with participants set to raise funds for Game On Cancer over a five-day celebration. Per the newly-released event schedule, participants will be speedrunning through games including Mario Kart 64, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Futurama, Undertale, and more.

The event will stream live for everyone on the AusSpeedruns Twitch channel, with donations handled through Tiltify, but if you’re around Adelaide, you’ll also be able to attend the event in person. Adelaide Rockford will host the event for another year, with tickets offered at AUD $30 (and all money going towards Game On Cancer).

Funds raised will go directly towards supporting cancer research. To date, Cure Cancer’s Game On Cancer initiative has raised enough money to provide over 560 research grants to emerging and established scientists, with a view to cure cancer forever.

“AusSpeedruns is proud to present the Australian Speedrunning Marathon 2024 – our tenth annual event and the biggest celebration of the Australian speedrunning community to date,” Stephen Philp of AusSpeedruns said in a press release. “We’re very proud to be raising funds for Game On Cancer to help make this the last generation to die from cancer.”

Tech brand MSI is a major sponsor of the event, with their support powering the annual speedrunning celebration.

Read: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Preview

Per the full schedule for the Australian Speedrun Marathon 2024, attendees and viewers are in for a wild time, with a mix of new and modern games set to be run through. Highlights, at a glance, include a Blinx: The Time Sweeper run aiming for a time under 1 hour, 25 minutes, and a Dragon’s Dogma 2 run set to last just 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Other games set to make an appearance including Hades, A Short Hike, Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly, Banjo-Kazooie, Kingdom Hearts 3 and Golden Sun – although there’s plenty more besides these choice picks, including some games planned for five minute segments.

You can view the full schedule for ASM 2024 here, and purchase tickets to attend here. Good luck to those competing. May your glitches and exploits be many.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
level up tasmania video games
?>
News

Level Up: Tasmania Video Games Showcase to spotlight local game devs

The Level Up Tasmania Video Games Showcase is making its grand debut in 2024.

Leah J. Williams
Vampire Survivors is one of many games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022
?>
News

Vampire Survivors is coming to Apple Arcade in August 2024

Prepare to unleash bullet hell when Vampire Survivors lands on the subscription service.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox logo xbox games showcase 2024
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass has been restructured and repriced

Xbox Game Pass is set to become more expensive due to changing market conditions.

Leah J. Williams
guck blaktasia game
?>
News

Guck announces debut game, Blaktasia

Blaktasia is a mobile game focussed on restoring bushland and protecting animals.

Leah J. Williams
amazon fire tv sticks xbox cloud gaming
?>
News

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

The console-less future approaches, as Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives on more devices.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login