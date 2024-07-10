The Australian Speedrun Marathon returns next week

The annual Australian Speedrun Marathon is kicking off on 16 July 2024, with participants set to raise funds for Game On Cancer over a five-day celebration. Per the newly-released event schedule, participants will be speedrunning through games including Mario Kart 64, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Futurama, Undertale, and more.

The event will stream live for everyone on the AusSpeedruns Twitch channel, with donations handled through Tiltify, but if you’re around Adelaide, you’ll also be able to attend the event in person. Adelaide Rockford will host the event for another year, with tickets offered at AUD $30 (and all money going towards Game On Cancer).

Funds raised will go directly towards supporting cancer research. To date, Cure Cancer’s Game On Cancer initiative has raised enough money to provide over 560 research grants to emerging and established scientists, with a view to cure cancer forever.

“AusSpeedruns is proud to present the Australian Speedrunning Marathon 2024 – our tenth annual event and the biggest celebration of the Australian speedrunning community to date,” Stephen Philp of AusSpeedruns said in a press release. “We’re very proud to be raising funds for Game On Cancer to help make this the last generation to die from cancer.”

Tech brand MSI is a major sponsor of the event, with their support powering the annual speedrunning celebration.

Per the full schedule for the Australian Speedrun Marathon 2024, attendees and viewers are in for a wild time, with a mix of new and modern games set to be run through. Highlights, at a glance, include a Blinx: The Time Sweeper run aiming for a time under 1 hour, 25 minutes, and a Dragon’s Dogma 2 run set to last just 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Other games set to make an appearance including Hades, A Short Hike, Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly, Banjo-Kazooie, Kingdom Hearts 3 and Golden Sun – although there’s plenty more besides these choice picks, including some games planned for five minute segments.

You can view the full schedule for ASM 2024 here, and purchase tickets to attend here. Good luck to those competing. May your glitches and exploits be many.