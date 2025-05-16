Jade Raymond has departed Haven Studios

Games industry veteran Jade Raymond (Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs) has departed Haven Studios, the company she founded, that was later acquired by PlayStation Studios.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg, which outlined that Raymond had left several weeks after an external test of Haven Studios’ debut title, Fairgames (stylised as Fairgame$). It’s believed there was concerns about how the game had been received, and its progress to date, and while this was not cited as the reason for Raymond’s departure, there may be a correlation.

As noted, there’s a lot riding on Fairgames, as one of the flagship titles of Sony’s recent push into the live service genre. To date, this foray has been defined by failure, as several titles have been cancelled (allegedly, including a God of War spin-off) and one major release – Concord – was shut down entirely after just two weeks.

With the talent backing Fairgames, and the excitement around Haven Studios, there remains some hope this game will be the one that hits, but based on Bloomberg‘s reporting, that may not be the case.

For its part, Sony has not acknowledged the feedback reported by Bloomberg, but did confirm Raymond has moved on from Haven Studios.

“Jade Raymond has been an incredible partner and visionary force in founding Haven Studios,” a PlayStation spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We are deeply grateful for her leadership and contributions, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Sony reportedly committed to supporting Have Studios in future, and expressed excitement about continuing its journey with new co-studio heads, Marie-Eve Danis and Pierre-François Sapinski. Moving forward, they will oversee Fairgames, and the wider progress of the studio.

Losing Raymond while the game continues in development will likely be a massive blow for Haven Studios. It certainly doesn’t bode well, particularly with no clear reason for her departure shared. While it may be external circumstances that inspired the move, there are certainly conclusions that could be drawn from this high profile exit.

At this stage, it’s not clear where Raymond goes next, but wherever she ends up will certainly benefit from her expertise. Prior to founding Haven Studios, Raymond was a key contributor at Ubisoft, working as a producer (and then executive producer, and managing director) on the Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry franchises. Briefly, Raymond was also at Electronic Arts, working on Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and at Google.

As for Fairgames, it’s unclear what the future holds for this upcoming game. Initially, it was anticipated to launch in Autumn 2025 [Northern Hemisphere], but Bloomberg has suggested the game could be delayed until Spring 2026 [NH]. We’ll have to stay tuned to hear more about what’s next.