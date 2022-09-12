News

 > Nintendo

Rayman is finally returning in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC

Rayman, the iconic video game mascot, is finally set to return as part of a DLC pack for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.
13 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
rayman mario rabbids game ubisoft

Nintendo

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

It’s been almost two decades since Rayman Raving Rabbids changed the face of the entire Rayman series, launching the Rabbids into the stratosphere, and condemning Rayman himself into a life of obscurity. While the excellent Mario + Rabbids franchise has given the Rabbids a greater lifeline and endeared them to many fans, there’s no doubting these creatures have firmly pushed Rayman out of the spotlight – until now.

As part of Ubisoft Forward, the developers of Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Hope confirmed that Rayman will finally return as part of a meaty DLC adventure for the game. He’ll be a playable hero with his own attacks, and will also star in a dedicated story.

It feels like vindication for Rayman, who’s now being invited back into the spotlight by the very beings that pushed him out in the first place.

Read: How Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope forges its own destiny

Rayman will join the game in its third DLC content pack – although the first two are yet to be detailed by Ubisoft. While the roadmap has not been made clear, it’s likely these packs will begin rolling out in the months after the launch of the game on 20 October 2022.

Fans of the franchise have celebrated the grand return of Rayman online, posting art and memes enthusing about the announcement. Rayman hasn’t been seen in a mainline game since Rayman Legends in 2013 – and while he has been given several mobile titles and ports in recent years, the decade without meaty new Rayman content has felt incredibly long.

While fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see what’s in store – given the Rayman DLC will be the third chapter in the post-launch content for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, they can rest assured that new Rayman adventures are finally, finally on the way. Should the character prove popular, Sparks of Hope could even be the launching pad for brand new tales.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 20 October 2022. Stay tuned for a post-launch DLC roadmap, which will introduce the next chapters for the game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Assassin's Creed Mirage Key art official reveal
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Mirage won't have loot boxes, says Ubisoft

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin's Creed Mirage will not include real gambling or loot boxes.

Leah J. Williams
wind waker nintendo direct
?>
News

A new Nintendo Direct will take place on 13 September

The latest Nintendo Direct has officially been announced, and it's only a single day away.

Leah J. Williams
playstation state of play vr 2 psvr 2
?>
News

PlayStation State of Play showcase set for 13 September

The latest PlayStation State of Play will focus on new reveals for PS5, PS4 and PlayStation VR2.

Leah J. Williams
Heavenly Bodies AGDAs 2022
?>
News

AGDAs 2022: Finalists for the best Australian games of the year revealed

The finalists for the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards have been announced, with Heavenly Bodies and Cult of the Lamb…

Edmond Tran
marvel disney games showcase
?>
News

Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022: Every major game announced

Here's every major game announcement out of Disney's D23 Expo.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login