Rainbow Six Siege: Year 8 Season 2 introduces chemical warfare

A new operator is bringing fear gas into the mix, along with a handful of other minor changes.
15 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 2 Fenrir

Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced the additions and changes that will come to its competitive tactical multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six Siege in its next seasonal update, called ‘Operation Dread Factor’. A new character leads the change – Fenrir, a Swedish Defender character whose signature ability involves releasing fear gas that restricts the peripheral visions of his opponents.

The gas is deployed via the F-NATT Dread Mine gadget, meaning strategic placement in entryways and chokepoints is necessary for its effectiveness.

Fenrir is a two-speed, two-health character. His firearm loadout is as follows:

  • Primary Weapon: MP7 submachinegun or SASG-12 shotgun
  • Secondary Weapon: Bailiff 410 revolver

Read: Rainbow Six Siege introduces new onboarding and anti-cheat measures for Year 8

Elsewhere in the Year 8, Season 2 update for Siege, the Consulate Map is being completely rebuilt for balance purposes, creating more protected approaches for attacking teams. A new gadget called the Observation Blocker will serve as a counter to drone scouts, invisible to human operators. The Shooting Range will expand with an extra aiming lane to test weapon loadouts, as well as a destructible wall to experiment.

Rainbow Six Siege will also be introducing a permanent Arcade playlist, featuring more lighthearted and lower-stakes modes like Golden Gun, Snipers Only, and Deathmatch, as well as a new Free For All mode.

Operation Dread Factor will release on 30 May 2023.

Rainbow Six Siege is PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

