Rainbow Six Siege: Year 8 Season 2 introduces chemical warfare

Ubisoft has announced the additions and changes that will come to its competitive tactical multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six Siege in its next seasonal update, called ‘Operation Dread Factor’. A new character leads the change – Fenrir, a Swedish Defender character whose signature ability involves releasing fear gas that restricts the peripheral visions of his opponents.

The gas is deployed via the F-NATT Dread Mine gadget, meaning strategic placement in entryways and chokepoints is necessary for its effectiveness.

Fenrir is a two-speed, two-health character. His firearm loadout is as follows:

Primary Weapon: MP7 submachinegun or SASG-12 shotgun

MP7 submachinegun or SASG-12 shotgun Secondary Weapon: Bailiff 410 revolver

Elsewhere in the Year 8, Season 2 update for Siege, the Consulate Map is being completely rebuilt for balance purposes, creating more protected approaches for attacking teams. A new gadget called the Observation Blocker will serve as a counter to drone scouts, invisible to human operators. The Shooting Range will expand with an extra aiming lane to test weapon loadouts, as well as a destructible wall to experiment.

Rainbow Six Siege will also be introducing a permanent Arcade playlist, featuring more lighthearted and lower-stakes modes like Golden Gun, Snipers Only, and Deathmatch, as well as a new Free For All mode.

Operation Dread Factor will release on 30 May 2023.

Rainbow Six Siege is PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.