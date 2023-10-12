PS5 games are coming to PS Plus Premium cloud streaming in October 2023

A selection of PS5 games are coming to the cloud streaming service available with a PS Plus Premium subscription from October 2023 – including recent hits like Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In addition, subscribers will also get new Game Trials for a handful of titles, alongside streaming support for existing digital titles, like Resident Evil 4 and Dead Island 2.

As with other cloud streaming offerings, these benefits will only be available in regions where PS Plus Premium is available – so sadly, Australia, New Zealand, and other regions will miss out.

Here’s the full rundown of new features coming to PS Plus Premium, via the PlayStation Blog:

Select PS5 games will be available for streaming, and we’re planning to have hundreds of PS5 titles to support this new benefit. This includes:



– Top PS5 hits from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog*, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV.

– Game Trials* for PS5 games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol.

– Additional PS5 digital titles PlayStation Plus Premium members own that will be available for streaming, such as Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

There will reportedly be additional PS5 games that support cloud streaming, although the full list of titles is yet to be officially revealed.

As for the PS5’s new cloud streaming offering, PlayStation has confirmed each title will be offered with high quality resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR and HDR output, dependent on internet speeds.

Per PlayStation recommendation, those looking to stream games will need a minimum internet speed of 5mbps, 15mbps for 1080p streaming, and 38 mbps+ for 4K.

Read: New PS5 Slim Models Announced, Including Release Date and Global Pricing

PlayStation has described the planned rollout as a “large undertaking” and as such, new PS5 games will hit cloud streaming for PS Plus Premium subscribers around the world at staggered times. The launch will begin in Japan on 17 October 2023, and will continue in Europe (23 October), and North America (30 October). Other regions are likely to follow.

For now, the confirmed lineup of PS5 games coming to cloud streaming is fairly slim, but we expect to see new additions in future, as PlayStation’s PS Plus Premium offering expands.