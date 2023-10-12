News

 > News > PlayStation

PS5 games are coming to PS Plus Premium cloud streaming in October 2023

Select PS5 games will soon be available for streaming in regions with access to PS Plus Premium.
12 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
miles morales ps5 games cloud streaming

PlayStation

Image: Insomniac Games

Share Icon

A selection of PS5 games are coming to the cloud streaming service available with a PS Plus Premium subscription from October 2023 – including recent hits like Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In addition, subscribers will also get new Game Trials for a handful of titles, alongside streaming support for existing digital titles, like Resident Evil 4 and Dead Island 2.

As with other cloud streaming offerings, these benefits will only be available in regions where PS Plus Premium is available – so sadly, Australia, New Zealand, and other regions will miss out.

Here’s the full rundown of new features coming to PS Plus Premium, via the PlayStation Blog:

Select PS5 games will be available for streaming, and we’re planning to have hundreds of PS5 titles to support this new benefit. This includes:

– Top PS5 hits from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog*, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV.
– Game Trials* for PS5 games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol.
– Additional PS5 digital titles PlayStation Plus Premium members own that will be available for streaming, such as Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

There will reportedly be additional PS5 games that support cloud streaming, although the full list of titles is yet to be officially revealed.

As for the PS5’s new cloud streaming offering, PlayStation has confirmed each title will be offered with high quality resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR and HDR output, dependent on internet speeds.

Per PlayStation recommendation, those looking to stream games will need a minimum internet speed of 5mbps, 15mbps for 1080p streaming, and 38 mbps+ for 4K.

Read: New PS5 Slim Models Announced, Including Release Date and Global Pricing

PlayStation has described the planned rollout as a “large undertaking” and as such, new PS5 games will hit cloud streaming for PS Plus Premium subscribers around the world at staggered times. The launch will begin in Japan on 17 October 2023, and will continue in Europe (23 October), and North America (30 October). Other regions are likely to follow.

For now, the confirmed lineup of PS5 games coming to cloud streaming is fairly slim, but we expect to see new additions in future, as PlayStation’s PS Plus Premium offering expands.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
bethesda uber eats starfield sydney
?>
News

Exclusive Starfield merch going on offer in Sydney through Uber Eats

The partnership will take place between 14-15 October 2023, and only in Sydney, Australia.

Leah J. Williams
world of warcraft pet pack for ukraine
?>
News

World of Warcraft players raise US $1.5 million for Ukraine aid

The funds raised went towards BlueCheck, an organisation that distributes financial support in Ukraine.

Leah J. Williams
assassin's creed mirage game preview
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Mirage is Ubisoft's "biggest new gen launch" so far

Assassin's Creed Mirage has achieved a blistering start on new and last generation consoles.

Leah J. Williams
gungrave gore game review ps5
?>
News

New PlayStation Plus games for October 2023 include Gungrave G.O.R.E and Disco Elysium

PlayStation Plus features a range of horror and horror-adjacent hits in October to celebrate the arrival of Halloween.

Leah J. Williams
guitar hero game
?>
News

Guitar Hero return reportedly discussed again in Activision Blizzard meeting

The meeting also allegedly featured actor James Corden in a hosting capacity.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login