Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting new story DLC and more in 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting a bunch of new content in 2024, following its successful launch.
14 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
prince of persia the lost crown tower of silence guide

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is officially expanding in 2024, with a complete roadmap charting new modes, challenges, story DLC, and more in the coming months. It appears the game will be supported through the year, with seasonal updates providing new reasons to return.

On 20 March 2024, players can expect the free Warrior Path’s update, with this introducing a Speedrun Mode with timer, new outfits for Sargon (two of which feature new hair, and appear to be inspired by past Prince of Persia looks), and a terrifying-sounding Permadeath Mode. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is already a difficult game, with its many tricky platforming jumps and traversal challenges, so Permadeath should only be attempted by the brave and patient.

In Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere], Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will get another free update introducing new outfits for Sargon, and a Boss Rush Mode, where players will take on a string of boss fights for rewards.

Read: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review – Sharp as a knife

In Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] another free update will launch, introducing new amulets, new outfits for Sargon, and other new collectibles, as well as new combat, platform, and puzzle challenges.

Finally, in late 2024, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will get a major new story DLC, which will be paid. At this stage, nothing has been revealed of this content, but we can expect it to be meaty, given it’s the only paid part of the announced game roadmap.

prince of persia the lost crown game roadmap
Whatever’s on the way, it should be well worth paying attention to. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a fantastic adventure, and one ripe for expansion. With unique lore and a very cool narrative, there’s plenty of opportunity for Ubisoft to expand the game, telling more tales within its world.

The new content for The Lost Crown kicks off shortly with the Warrior’s Path update, and this will be followed by a number of other updates leading into the new story DLC planned for later in 2024. Stay tuned for more on this game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

