Powerhouse Late: Gaming returns in April with art-focused event

The latest Powerhouse Late: Gaming event will feature video game professionals from a range of disciplines.
14 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Summerfall Studios

Powerhouse Late: Gaming will return to the Powerhouse Ultimo on 6 April 2023, with a new art-focused community event set to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the inner workings of video game creation. The latest showcase features a range of talks from award-winning artists and designers working in the games industry, with studios including Summerfall (Stray Gods), Shape Shop (Mars First Logistics), and Beethoven & Dinosaur (The Arful Escape) represented.

Animation, illustration, composition, and narrative creation practices are the core focus of the evening, with several creative talks set to be held by practitioners, alongside interactive showings for the latest Australian-made games – including Cult of the Lamb.

Those keen to dive into the tabletop arena will also be catered for, with the iconic Powerhouse Transport Hall playing host to a plethora of board games from Wizards of the Coast, Board Games BBQ, and Good Games Publishing. New and unreleased games from Tin Star Games (The Score), Jolly Swagman Games, Bigger World Games and Cutlass Boardgames will also be present, as will a host of titles from VR Distribution (Muffin Time, Herd Mentality, The Fuzzies).

Read: How the pandemic has brutally reshaped the board games industry

Here’s a quick rundown of the talk schedule, and who’ll be appearing during the latest Powerhouse Late: Gaming event:

POWERHOUSE LATE: GAMING – 6 APRIL 2023 PANEL SCHEDULE

  • 5:15 pm – Hayley Gordon and Vee Hendro from Storybrewers on creating narrative in roleplay gaming
  • 5:45 pm – Ben Loomes from Syrinscape on designing soundscapes for gaming
  • 6:15 pm – Johnny Galvatron from Beethoven & Dinosaur on the composition of The Artful Escape
  • 6:45 pm – Anthony Freeman from Bush to Bowl on the history of gaming for First Nations people
  • 7:15 pm – Teja Godson from Summerfall Studios on environmental art design
  • 7:45 pm – Ian MacLarty from Shape Shop on creating Mars First Logistics
  • 8:15 pm – Screen Australia on the Games: Expansion Pack funding initiative

You can find out more about the event and book your free ticket on the Powerhouse website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

