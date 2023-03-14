Powerhouse Late: Gaming returns in April with art-focused event

Powerhouse Late: Gaming will return to the Powerhouse Ultimo on 6 April 2023, with a new art-focused community event set to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the inner workings of video game creation. The latest showcase features a range of talks from award-winning artists and designers working in the games industry, with studios including Summerfall (Stray Gods), Shape Shop (Mars First Logistics), and Beethoven & Dinosaur (The Arful Escape) represented.

Animation, illustration, composition, and narrative creation practices are the core focus of the evening, with several creative talks set to be held by practitioners, alongside interactive showings for the latest Australian-made games – including Cult of the Lamb.

Those keen to dive into the tabletop arena will also be catered for, with the iconic Powerhouse Transport Hall playing host to a plethora of board games from Wizards of the Coast, Board Games BBQ, and Good Games Publishing. New and unreleased games from Tin Star Games (The Score), Jolly Swagman Games, Bigger World Games and Cutlass Boardgames will also be present, as will a host of titles from VR Distribution (Muffin Time, Herd Mentality, The Fuzzies).

Here’s a quick rundown of the talk schedule, and who’ll be appearing during the latest Powerhouse Late: Gaming event:

POWERHOUSE LATE: GAMING – 6 APRIL 2023 PANEL SCHEDULE

5:15 pm – Hayley Gordon and Vee Hendro from Storybrewers on creating narrative in roleplay gaming

You can find out more about the event and book your free ticket on the Powerhouse website.