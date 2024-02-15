PlayStation Plus: Game catalogue for February 2024 revealed

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a solid array of new games to play in February 2024, with the latest Game Catalogue introducing a generous handful of recent hits. As usual, there’s a good mix of modern and classic games in the lot, and plenty to keep players occupied until the next big drop.

This month’s inclusions are headlined by Need for Speed Unbound, but there’s also some other gems in the form of The Outer Worlds – which is a great precursor to the upcoming Avowed – as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tales of Arise, Lego Worlds, and more.

Here’s all the latest games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in February 2024.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue: February 2024

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5) – “With separate single and multiplayer campaigns, this latest edition in the Need for Speed franchise from Criterion Games delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping racing action. Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.”

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5) – “The Outer Worlds is a single-player, sci-fi RPG from the developer of Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edges of the galaxy, you awake decades later to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the far-flung Halcyon colony.”

Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5) – “For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. The tale begins with two people born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5) – “Become a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.”

Lego Worlds (PS4) – “Lego Worlds is an open environment of procedurally-generated worlds made entirely of Lego bricks which you can freely manipulate and dynamically populate with Lego models. Create anything you can imagine one brick at a time, or use large-scale landscaping tools to create vast mountain ranges and dot your world with tropical islands.”

Lego Jurassic World (PS4) – “This fun adventure recreates unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the Jurassic films, allowing fans to play through key moments and giving them the opportunity to fully explore the expansive grounds of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna.”

Roguebook (PS4, PS5) – “Create a team of two heroes, each with their own cards and abilities. Combine their strengths to defeat over 40 bosses and enemies. Choose wisely from 200 cards, 80 relics and 30 gems that can be combined. You will never play with the same deck twice.”

Rogue Lords (PS4) – “Play as the Devil in this dark fantasy roguelike. Defeated many moons ago, you are finally coming back with your most faithful disciples to take revenge on those miserable Demon Hunters. Play runs after runs and collect ancient artefacts to regain your power and take back your rightful place.”

Tales of Zestiria (PS5) – “In a medieval-style fantasy world torn by war and political skirmishes, accept the burden of the Shepherd and fight human darkness to protect your world from Malevolence and reunite humans and Seraphim in this action RPG.”

PlayStation Premium and Deluxe Classics

Resistance: Retribution (PS4, PS5) – “Experience Resistance: Retribution, originally released on the PSP and now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Fuelled by vengeance, former British Marine James Grayson intends to destroy the Chimeran conversion centres at any cost.”

Jet Rider 2 (PS4, PS5) – “Originally released on PS1, this version of Jet Rider 2 is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Race through canyons, national parks, roller coasters and more across 10 unrelenting tracks, and enjoy two-player racing in either horizontal or vertical split-screen.”

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, PS5) – “Explore a rich and lively world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged storyline in this enhanced version of the action RPG from the Tales of series.”

Tales of Vesperia (PS4, PS5) – “A power struggle begins in a civilisation dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all.”

All titles will be downloadable from 20 February 2024. You can check out the PlayStation Blog for more details.