PaRappa the Rapper 2 is coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

PlayStation has announced the next wave of games for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, and it includes a familiar face: PaRappa the Rapper 2 is officially landing on the platform as a PlayStation 2 Classic for those on the PS Plus Deluxe/Premium subscription tiers. He’s also joined by Klonoa, via the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, which remasters classic games Door to Phantomile, and Lunatea’s Veil.

It’s a great day to be a beloved but underrated early 2000s gaming mascot, it seems.

Beyond these choice picks, the latest PlayStation Plus Game Catalog also includes excellent puzzler Superliminal, cult action-RPG Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, and destructive heist game, Teardown.

PlayStation Plus: Game Catalog additions for November 2023

Here’s the full list of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for those on the Extra, Premium, and Deluxe subscription tiers, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog. All games will be available to download and play from 21 November except Teardown, which is available from 15 November.

Teardown (PS5) – “Teardown features a fully destructible and truly interactive environment where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics. Tear down walls with explosives or vehicles to create shortcuts no one thought was possible. Stack objects, build structures, or use floating objects to your advantage.”

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4) – “Choose between nine different vocations and embark on your own adventure along with three AI companions, known as Pawns. Use the deep combat system to wield devastating skills and magicks to take on fabled monsters or climb onto them for an up close and personal attack!”

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4) – “This 2-on-2 team battle action game where you control mobile suits from many Gundam titles is a home console port of the 2016 arcade title Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On. Over 180 suits from 36 titles in the arcade version are playable, plus 2 extra suits that have never appeared in the arcade version before.”

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4) – “Welcome to the Zombie Apocalypse experience of a lifetime – and now more beautiful than ever in this remastered version of the first-person adventure, which includes all the previously released DLC. Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, your only thought is: Survival!”

Superliminal (PS4, PS5) – “Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game based on perspective and optical illusions. Players tackle impossible puzzles by thinking outside the box and learning to expect the unexpected. This game features a wonderfully subdued world, an intriguingly voiced narrative, and things that are really weird.”

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4, PS5) – “This action RPG is set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and features fast-paced combat and town-upgrading mechanics. Drawn by lenses and other treasure in the nearby Runebarrows, our heroes learn that the town is struggling to rebuild after an earthquake and decide to help.”

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4) – “Becomes a Daimyō and govern a clan, as you work to improve your country through civil administration, diplomacy to cooperate with other clans and military might to fight, in this strategy title from Koei Tecmo.”

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4) – “The NYC-set crime thriller visual novel blends detective work such as interrogations and clue-finding along with unique storytelling elements to deliver a thrilling murder mystery, as Saburo Jinguji heads to the United States to uncover the truth behind the death of his grandfather.”

River City Melee Mach!! (PS4) – “30 teams, 180 characters and more than 250 different special moves: the Renegade/River City (Nekketsu Kouha Kunio-kun) series has had its share of success in the late 80’s, and now, the ‘Fight it out!’ part of its numerous spin-off sports series is back and powered-up!”

PlayStation Plus: Premium Game Catalog additions for November 2023

Grandia (PS4, PS5) – “The classic PS1 RPG returns, featuring a ground-breaking strategic battle system and more than 80 magic spells and techniques to master. Take the role of Justin, a young boy obsessed with becoming a great adventurer, who inherits a magic stone that leads him on an epic journey to uncover the mystery of a long lost civilization in this classic RPG.”

Jet Moto (PS4, PS5) – “10 bone-crushing tracks await in this next generation motocross PS1 racer. Master a wild air bike that can buck, fly, surf, flip and spin at top speeds, catching big air over land, sea, ice, and snow while you compete and fight 20 riders through championship, rally and elimination races.”

Up (PS4, PS5) – “Based on the Disney•Pixar animated feature of the same name, Up The Video Game, originally released on PSP, takes players on an exotic adventure with Carl Fredricksen and his young sidekick, Wilderness Explorer Russell, as they set off on a wild journey through the undiscovered jungles of South America.”

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS4, PS5) – “Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series commemorates the 25th anniversary of the first title in the series with this combined remaster of both Klonoa: Door to Phantomile (PSOne) and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil (PS2). The world of the games and their gameplay elements remains unchanged, while the graphics have been upgraded.”