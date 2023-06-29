PlayStation Plus Essential games for July 2023 revealed

The latest free games for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, Premium, and Deluxe subscribers in July 2023 have been revealed – and there are some real gems in this lot. Notably, Alan Wake Remastered is included as one of the free games, just in time for the launch of Alan Wake 2 in October 2023.

Joining this spooky classic is the cross-gen bundle for popular shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the eco-adventure tale, Endling – Extinction is Forever. Each game will be available to claim between 4 July and 31 July 2023, and will remain playable as long as a PlayStation Plus subscription is active.

But let’s get back to Alan Wake Remastered for a moment. While technically not the headliner of the pack, it’s the must-play title of this month’s free game offering.

In this Stephen King-inspired horror tale, you play a novelist who journeys to the town of Bright Falls, and discovers a strange Dark Presence lurking within the nearby lake. After a blackout, Wake discovers the town has been overrun by darkness, and must defend himself with only a flashlight and limited guns. What comes next is a surreal trip through a haunted country town, as Wake attempts to break the influence of the Dark Presence and survive long enough to rewrite reality.

This game kicked off the extended Remedy universe which also spawned Control, Quantum Break, and the upcoming Alan Wake 2. Start with Alan Wake Remastered, and you’re set for the rest of these excellent, creepy worlds.

Here’s a quick rundown of the rest of the PlayStation Plus games for July 2023, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog.

July Monthly Games for PlayStation Plus

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4, PS5) – ‘Black Ops Cold War drops fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths as you battle around the globe in iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.’

Alan Wake Remastered (PS4, PS5) – ‘Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of. Wake is soon forced to question his sanity, as page by page, the story comes true before his eyes: a hostile presence of supernatural darkness is taking over everyone it finds, turning them against him.’

Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS4, PS5) – ‘Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive force of the human race as it corrupts, pollutes and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.’

The monthly games for June 2023 – NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Trek to Yomi – will be available until 3 July 2023, at which point they’ll be replaced by the July titles.