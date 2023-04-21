News

PlayStation games get price bump on Steam in select regions

Sony is reportedly raising prices for Steam games in select regions, including Japan, Canada, and Argentina.
21 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
PlayStation games available on Steam have reportedly become more expensive in recent weeks, as Sony has seemingly begun bumping prices to account for global inflation. This move was first noted by Resetera user Chairmanchuck, who highlighted price rises for Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Returnal in Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Japan, and South Korea.

As this report gained traction, similar price rises for other PlayStation games, including God of War and Spider-Man Remastered, were also noted. While the significance of the change varies depending on country, most of the games on offer have been increased in price by around AU $10-20.

In Japan, some games have risen in price by around 30%.

Argentina, meanwhile, is the hardest hit. According to analysis from VGC, God of War has nearly doubled in price in April 2023, going from 4,199 pesos (AU $28.47) to 8,499 (AU $57.82). Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Returnal have reportedly risen in price by around 67%.

Read: Sony has acquired Firewalk Studios

At this stage, Sony has yet to comment on the reported price increases or why they’ve been implemented – but this move reflects wider trends in the games industry and beyond.

As global inflation has continued to grow, it’s likely these bumps were implemented to contend with a rocky economy, and the need to maintain profits. Unfortunately, this means costs will be passed onto consumers who are already facing tough economic circumstances worldwide.

Going forward, other companies are expected to implement similar changes. Recently, Xbox announced it would also increase the price of its first-party games – however, we’ve yet to see this decision make a major impact.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

