Pentiment and Inkulinati are joining forces in major crossover

Pentiment launched to rave reviews in late 2022, with high praise given for its epic medieval story, which spotlights the twisting path of artist Andreas Maler. In the weeks following this release, another epic medieval story with a surprisingly similar art style followed: Inkulinati. To celebrate the games’ shared ideologies, and the camaraderie between developers Obsidian Entertainment and Yaza Games, Inkulinati is now hosting a major crossover, with Andreas entering the game as a playable fighter.

In Inkulinati, players take part in epic battles set across medieval manuscript pages. Players can deploy an array of fighters on the battlefield, including farting rabbits, and dastardly donkeys. It’s a tongue-in-cheek strategy game with plenty of opportunities for trickery, and a clever visual style that makes every battle feel alive.

Andreas will join the ranks of the game’s army in the latest Inkulinati update, with the Tiny Inkulinati hero available to play in the game’s Duel and Journey modes. He joins fellow recent addition, St. Francis, a monk who can summon a pigeon army to fight on his behalf.

According to Yaza Games, the inclusion of Andreas in Inkulinati was a symbol of the studio’s newfound relationship with Obsidian. The teams met during Gamescom 2022, and reportedly made a strong connection.

‘We’ve been huge fans of Obsidian for what seems like forever, and when Pentiment was announced, we were thrilled that another game that’s tackling medieval art is coming out,’ Yaza Games said in a recent Steam blog.

‘We then had a chance of meeting them personally at Gamescom and had a fantastic week with them where we talked about games, medieval times, and more. We clicked and became friends. We had this wild idea of putting each other characters in our games, like a little easter egg exchange, and after a few emails back and forth it became a reality!’

Given the shared ideas and humour between Pentiment and Inkulinati, this crossover feels like a perfect pairing. Andreas is now available in Inkulinati, which is currently in early access on PC and Xbox, and included with Xbox Game Pass.