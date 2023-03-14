News

 > News > PC

Pentiment and Inkulinati are joining forces in major crossover

Andreas Maler from Pentiment is now a playable fighter in fellow medieval adventure, Inkulinati.
15 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
pentiment andreas inkulinati

PC

Image: Yaza Games

Share Icon

Pentiment launched to rave reviews in late 2022, with high praise given for its epic medieval story, which spotlights the twisting path of artist Andreas Maler. In the weeks following this release, another epic medieval story with a surprisingly similar art style followed: Inkulinati. To celebrate the games’ shared ideologies, and the camaraderie between developers Obsidian Entertainment and Yaza Games, Inkulinati is now hosting a major crossover, with Andreas entering the game as a playable fighter.

In Inkulinati, players take part in epic battles set across medieval manuscript pages. Players can deploy an array of fighters on the battlefield, including farting rabbits, and dastardly donkeys. It’s a tongue-in-cheek strategy game with plenty of opportunities for trickery, and a clever visual style that makes every battle feel alive.

Andreas will join the ranks of the game’s army in the latest Inkulinati update, with the Tiny Inkulinati hero available to play in the game’s Duel and Journey modes. He joins fellow recent addition, St. Francis, a monk who can summon a pigeon army to fight on his behalf.

Read: Pentiment review – Making history

According to Yaza Games, the inclusion of Andreas in Inkulinati was a symbol of the studio’s newfound relationship with Obsidian. The teams met during Gamescom 2022, and reportedly made a strong connection.

‘We’ve been huge fans of Obsidian for what seems like forever, and when Pentiment was announced, we were thrilled that another game that’s tackling medieval art is coming out,’ Yaza Games said in a recent Steam blog.

‘We then had a chance of meeting them personally at Gamescom and had a fantastic week with them where we talked about games, medieval times, and more. We clicked and became friends. We had this wild idea of putting each other characters in our games, like a little easter egg exchange, and after a few emails back and forth it became a reality!’

Given the shared ideas and humour between Pentiment and Inkulinati, this crossover feels like a perfect pairing. Andreas is now available in Inkulinati, which is currently in early access on PC and Xbox, and included with Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
ellie mother spin-off last of us video game
?>
News

The Last of Us prequel starring Ellie's mother was in development

The planned spin-off game was reportedly set to be developed by a third party studio.

Leah J. Williams
Disco Elysium studio za/um conflict
?>
News

Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM reportedly resolves legal disputes

Studio ZA/UM faced several lawsuits in late 2022, some of which have now reportedly been resolved.

Leah J. Williams
symbiogenesis square enix game nfts blockchain
?>
News

Square Enix launches trailer for NFT game, Symbiogenesis

Square Enix has revealed Symbiogenesis will feature 10,000 collectible artworks with 'real game utility'.

Leah J. Williams
system shock remake release date
?>
News

System Shock remake has been delayed to May 2023

The upcoming System Shock remake was originally set to launch in March 2023 – but will now miss this window.

Leah J. Williams
powerhouse gaming late summerfall studios
?>
News

Powerhouse Late: Gaming returns in April with art-focused event

The latest Powerhouse Late: Gaming event will feature video game professionals from a range of disciplines.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login