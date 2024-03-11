Paper Mario and Luigi’s Mansion 2 for Nintendo Switch get release dates

To celebrate MAR10 Day – March 10 – Nintendo has released fresh details on its many upcoming projects, including the dual releases of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch. After months of anticipation, both games have now received release dates for the first half of 2024.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, a remake of the original GameCube adventure, will release on 23 May 2024. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, a remaster of the Nintendo 3DS adventure, will release on 27 June 2024.

While originally, it was assumed these games would be amongst the last titles released for Nintendo Switch, it does appear Nintendo will continue to support the console for years to come – a fact which was seemingly confirmed when Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced as being launched “simultaneously” in 2025.

Read: Pokemon Legends: Z-A launches “simultaneously” in 2025

Regardless of whether Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD draw the Nintendo Switch era to a close, both games are welcome releases for the console. The Paper Mario remake should allow an entirely new generation to experience the magic of the beloved franchise, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 is also well-deserving of a revisit for everyone who missed it on Nintendo 3DS.

Elsewhere in the MAR10 Day announcements, Nintendo confirmed three classic Mario games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online on 12 March 2024 – Dr. Mario for Game Boy, and Mario Gold and Mario Tennis for Game Boy Color.

New Mario Kart-themed LEGO sets have also been announced, as has the next animated film in the expanding Super Mario Bros. cinematic universe. This is targeting release in April 2026.

Stay tuned for more on the latest Nintendo announcements for MAR10 Day and beyond.