News

 > News > Nintendo

Paper Mario and Luigi’s Mansion 2 for Nintendo Switch get release dates

Nintendo has celebrated MAR10 day with a raft of neat announcements.
11 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
paper mario thousand year door

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

To celebrate MAR10 Day – March 10 – Nintendo has released fresh details on its many upcoming projects, including the dual releases of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch. After months of anticipation, both games have now received release dates for the first half of 2024.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, a remake of the original GameCube adventure, will release on 23 May 2024. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, a remaster of the Nintendo 3DS adventure, will release on 27 June 2024.

While originally, it was assumed these games would be amongst the last titles released for Nintendo Switch, it does appear Nintendo will continue to support the console for years to come – a fact which was seemingly confirmed when Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced as being launched “simultaneously” in 2025.

Read: Pokemon Legends: Z-A launches “simultaneously” in 2025

Regardless of whether Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD draw the Nintendo Switch era to a close, both games are welcome releases for the console. The Paper Mario remake should allow an entirely new generation to experience the magic of the beloved franchise, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 is also well-deserving of a revisit for everyone who missed it on Nintendo 3DS.

Elsewhere in the MAR10 Day announcements, Nintendo confirmed three classic Mario games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online on 12 March 2024Dr. Mario for Game Boy, and Mario Gold and Mario Tennis for Game Boy Color.

New Mario Kart-themed LEGO sets have also been announced, as has the next animated film in the expanding Super Mario Bros. cinematic universe. This is targeting release in April 2026.

Stay tuned for more on the latest Nintendo announcements for MAR10 Day and beyond.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
dragon's dogma 2 character creator
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 players are using its character creator for good and evil

Timothée Chalamet, Bully Maguire, and more have already debuted in the world of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Leah J. Williams
small radios big televisions adult sim games published
?>
News

Several Adult Swim-published games set to be "retired" shortly

Several Adult Swim Games-published titles are reportedly set to be retired and removed from Steam.

Leah J. Williams
activision qa workers union
?>
News

Activision QA workers form largest video game union so far

Hundreds of QA workers at Activision studios across the United States have voted to form a major new union.

Leah J. Williams
deviation games playstation shut down
?>
News

Deviation Games shut down before releasing its debut PlayStation game

Deviation Games, a AAA studio formed by Call of Duty veterans, has been shut down, despite being backed by PlayStation.

Leah J. Williams
the super mario bros movie sequel
?>
News

New Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in April 2026

The next Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination will officially release in April 2026.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login