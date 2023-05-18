News

 > News > Nintendo

Pac-Man 99 is shutting down in October 2023

Pac-Man 99 will be taken off the Nintendo eShop in October 2023, with online service also set to shut down.
18 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
pac-man 99 game delisting nintendo eshop

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo / Bandai Namco / Arika

Share Icon

Pac-Man 99, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription-exclusive online battle royale game from Nintendo, Arika, and Bandai Namco, will officially shut down on 8 October 2023. From this date, online service will shutter, and it will be delisted from the Nintendo eShop, preventing new purchases.

Those who already own the game will maintain access, and Pac-Man 99‘s offline DLC modes will still work for these players, but any online modes will be removed – leaving only CPU Battle, Blind Time Attack, and Score Attack playable.

PAC-MAN 99, which is currently available as a benefit for Nintendo Switch Online members, will soon be discontinued,’ the official announcement reads. ‘Distribution of the main game and sales for each DLC will end accordingly.’

Read: Classic Battlefield games are being delisted in April 2023

The delisting process will begin in August, with paid custom themes being removed, followed by the Deluxe Pack and Mode Unlock features in September. Some caveats have been provided to reassure players their paid content will remain available:

  • PAC-MAN 99 themes that were purchased can be used in offline mode.
  • Purchased content can be re-downloaded even after the discontinuation of sales.
  • PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack includes all paid downloadable content, so please be careful not to make duplicate purchases.

Regardless, the removal of Pac-Man 99 is unfortunate – and continues a trend of major video game companies removing and delisting once-prominent games. It’s impossible to keep every single game ever made available to players who cherish them, but in recent times, this shelving process has begun happening on a shorter timeline.

Super Mario Bros. 35, another Nintendo eShop exclusive was only available between October 2020 and April 2021. Pac-Man 99 has been live for two years, having launched in April 2021.

The reason for this swift delisting has not been revealed by Nintendo, although it’s easy to assume that server maintenance and upkeep costs do not currently match consumer interest or investment. As a live service title, shuttering was always a possibility for Pac-Man 99 – but the speed at which this game and its predecessors have shut is frankly surprising.

For anyone who enjoyed playing Pac-Man 99, there are still a few months left to play the game. But from 8 October 2023, it will join games like Super Mario Bros. 35 in the video game afterlife.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Grand Theft Auto 6 GTA 6
?>
News

GTA 6 release date set for 2024-25, Take-Two financials suggest

The publisher is predicting a massive increase in sales for FY25, the period beginning April 2024.

Leah J. Williams
five nights at freddy's film trailer
?>
News

Five Nights At Freddy's movie gets first trailer

The first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's film has revealed plenty of familiar faces.

Leah J. Williams
asus rog ally handheld gaming pc
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally - Australian Price and Release Date

The ROG Ally has been priced in Australia and New Zealand, where the Steam Deck is not officially available.

Edmond Tran
Lord of the Rings Amazon Games
?>
News

New Lord of the Rings MMORPG announced by Amazon Games

A new Lord of the Rings MMORPG is in the works, helmed by Amazon Games, developer of the highly successful…

Emily Spindler
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup
?>
News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become one of the best reviewed games of all time on…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login