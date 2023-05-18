Pac-Man 99 is shutting down in October 2023

Pac-Man 99, the
Those who already own the game will maintain access, and Pac-Man 99‘s offline DLC modes will still work for these players, but any online modes will be removed – leaving only CPU Battle, Blind Time Attack, and Score Attack playable.
‘PAC-MAN 99, which is currently available as a benefit for
The delisting process will begin in August, with paid custom themes being removed, followed by the Deluxe Pack and Mode Unlock features in September. Some caveats have been provided to reassure players their paid content will remain available:
- PAC-MAN 99 themes that were purchased can be used in offline mode.
- Purchased content can be re-downloaded even after the discontinuation of sales.
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack includes all paid downloadable content, so please be careful not to make duplicate purchases.
Regardless, the removal of Pac-Man 99 is unfortunate – and continues a trend of major
Super Mario Bros. 35, another
The reason for this swift delisting has not been revealed by
For anyone who enjoyed playing Pac-Man 99, there are still a few months left to play the game. But from 8 October 2023, it will join games like Super Mario Bros. 35 in the