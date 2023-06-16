News

Overwatch 2 story missions will cost US $15

Overwatch 2 will introduce story missions in its sixth season – with a major catch.
16 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Overwatch 2 is getting three unique PvE story missions in its upcoming sixth season, subtitled ‘Invasion’ – although their distribution is already causing some controversy amongst players. According to Blizzard Entertainment, the only way to gain permanent access to the game’s story missions will be purchasing the game’s US $15 Invasion Bundle, which will launch during the season six kickoff.

The bundle includes access to three story missions, as well as 1,000 Overwatch Coins (equivalent to US $10) and a Legendary Skin for Sojourn. There is also a higher priced tier that will allow access to the story missions – but while this adds in Legendary Skins for Cassidy and Kiriko, double the Overwatch Coins, and access to the premium battle pass, it will cost an eye-watering US $40.

While microtransactions are the key to Overwatch 2‘s longevity – after all, it’s a free-to-play game that relies on fan support for server maintenance and new developments – the announcement has caused major backlash, with many players questioning why essential Overwatch 2 content is being paywalled.

Read: Overwatch 2: PvE Hero Mode is cancelled after long delay

Originally, Overwatch 2 was premised on story-based content, with new PvE features promised to expand the game’s lore and personality. This so-called ‘Hero Mode‘ was cancelled in May 2023, leading to major disappointment. The announcement of a slimmer PvE mode with much less content, and hidden behind a paywall, has compounded complaints.

Some have accused Blizzard of selling players the ‘scraps’ of its planned PvE mode, breaking promises along the way. Others have called for boycotts, and for players not to purchase the content, in the hopes it sends a message to the studio.

For now, it appears Blizzard is plowing ahead with plans for Overwatch 2 season six, and the price tag for the debuting story mission content. Should this Invasion bundle prove successful, expect the game’s next season to introduce more PvE story for those keen to fork out.

Overwatch 2: Invasion launches on 10 August 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

