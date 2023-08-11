News

 > News > Nintendo

Overwatch 2 devs say Nintendo Switch support is a ‘headache’

Developers on the ambitious new Overwatch 2: Invasion update commented on the challenges of supporting legacy platforms.
11 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Overwatch 2 Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Share Icon

During a media briefing for Overwatch 2: Invasion, lead developers at Blizzard Entertainment spoke candidly about some of the challenges that came with attempting to push the long-running game forward with ambitious new modes and maps, while also continuing to make sure everything ran smoothly on legacy platforms – especially on the Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is a significant update to Blizzard’s multiplayer hero shooter, introducing story missions for the first time in the series.

Read: Overwatch 2: Invasion arrives, introducing New Support Hero Illari

In response to a question posed by Brad Norton of Dexerto, Jorge Murillo, a Senior Mission Designer at Blizzard, remarked that overcoming the technical challenges of developing the story missions for the Switch was ‘a pretty big headache.’

‘It’s been a pretty big headache. It’s pretty crazy how big these [maps] are – we had to develop new tools and systems to do a lot of memory cleanup,’ Murillo explained.

‘For the PvP maps, things are always on all the time, because players are around the whole time. But we had to [use] a lot of different tricks and things – basically, what I’ve been doing for the [Story] Missions is making sure I’m closing off sections, unloading parts of the map, and doing things like that, that we traditionally don’t have to worry about for PvP.’

‘But because these [maps] are so much larger, we had to do a lot of memory cleanup, and just be really conscious and smart with our optimisation, especially because we want to support Switch, and that’s like the biggest bottleneck that we have.’

Murillo ended the explanation on a positive note, however. ‘The nice thing is, if it runs on Switch, it’s gonna run pretty well on everything else. So it’s almost a nice bottleneck in a weird, roundabout way.’

Blizzard games have traditionally been quite good at scaling up and down to support a wide range of PC configurations – both powerful and not-so-powerful – so it’s nice to see this penchant for adaptability has not wavered.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is now available to play for free across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and yes – even Nintendo Switch.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Overwatch 2 Illari
?>
News

Overwatch 2: Invasion arrives, introducing New Support Hero Illari

Overwatch 2: Invasion is introducing several new modes and features to the game, including story content and a new Peruvian…

Edmond Tran
final fantasy 7 ever crisis release date
?>
News

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis launches in September 2023

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis has finally nabbed a release date – and it's very soon.

Leah J. Williams
Project L Riot Games League of Legends
?>
News

Riot's Project L demo gets rave reviews at Evo 2023

Riot Games debuted fresh gameplay for Project L during Evo 2023.

Leah J. Williams
moving out 2 smg studio team17
?>
News

PS Plus Games Catalogue Additions for August 2023

Two games are getting day one launches via PS Plus in August 2023.

Leah J. Williams
twisted metal tv show
?>
News

Twisted Metal TV show sets audience records for Peacock

Twisted Metal has defied expectations to become a smash hit on Peacock.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login