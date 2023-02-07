Overwatch 2 gets dating sim and more for Valentine’s Day 2023

Overwatch 2 Season 3 kicks off in early February, with new maps to explore, fresh skins to collect, and even a wild collaboration with the One-Punch Man anime. But perhaps the wildest inclusion in this season of content is the official Overwatch 2 Valentine’s Day celebration – which arrives in the form of the Loverwatch dating simulator.

This browser game is a text-based adventure where players will be able to romance either Mercy or Genji, assisted by Hanzo, who plays a Cupid-like role. Across multiple scenarios, players will be able to choose dialogue options that bring them closer to their chosen beau, with a final ‘secret ending’ unlocking a Play of The Game (POTG) highlight for use in Overwatch 2.

The game will be available from 13-28 February 2023. Keen players will be able to access Loverwatch here once it’s live, with the full 30-minute game being available free for everyone.

Those who’ve been begging for a more intimate Overwatch experience will certainly get their requests answered with this bite-sized spin-off – although the limited choice of Genji or Mercy may disappoint some.

For everyone else, there’s plenty on offer in Season 3 of Overwatch 2.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new features to be found in the latest content drop:

New Antarctic Peninsula Control Map – This new map is a ‘lore-rich tundra’ with secret stories you can uncover as you find new routes to explore.

Kiriko Mythic Skin – Season 3 will focus on celebrating Asian culture, starting with a new mythology-inspired skin for Kiriko.

New Rewards – Players will be offered rewards for logging in and playing in Season 3, and they will also have new opportunities to earn Epic and Legendary event skins.

One-Punch Man Collaboration – Doomfist will get a skin resembling Saitama from One-Punch Man this season. A number of other themed skins and cosmetics will drop from 7 March 2023.

PachiMarchi Returns – PachiMarchi is coming back, via a limited-time Kill Confirmed game mode which will allow players to earn new skins, player icons, weapon charms, and more. This event runs from 21 March to 4 April 2023.

The new season will also introduce bug fixes, tweaks, matchmaking improvements, and more. You can see the full list of features in the latest Blizzard blog post, and look forward to new content arriving from early February 2023 onwards.