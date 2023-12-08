Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele reveal “OD” for Xbox Game Studios

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima took to the stage at The Game Awards 2023, to reveal his next project, titled OD.

The game is being developed in partnership with Xbox Game Studios, which will likely mean OD will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition, actor and director Jordan Peele also took to the stage with Kojima the show to announce his involvement with the project.

A brief trailer featured close-up performances from actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, Udo Kier, who will presumably play key figures in OD.

The game’s final tagline reads: “For all players and screamers.”

In a post-reveal interview at The Game Awards, Kojima simply described OD as an immersive game that no-one has ever seen before, and a mix of game and movie to create a “new media.”

Kojima also confirmed it would be leveraging Xbox’s cloud technology in some fashion.

The creator also revealed that Jordan Peele would not be the only storytelling collaborator on this project, referring to the team he had assembled as “The Avengers.”

OD game will be rated M17+ in the US, and given Peele’s involvement and the tone of the teaser trailer, it may well have horror leanings.

No release date for OD was shared.