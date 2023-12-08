News

 > News > Xbox

Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele reveal “OD” for Xbox Game Studios

OD will see Hideo Kojima collaborating with horror director Jordan Peele, along with other unannounced artists.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
OD Hideo Kojima Jordan Peele

PC

Image: Kojima Productions

Share Icon

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima took to the stage at The Game Awards 2023, to reveal his next project, titled OD.

The game is being developed in partnership with Xbox Game Studios, which will likely mean OD will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition, actor and director Jordan Peele also took to the stage with Kojima the show to announce his involvement with the project.

A brief trailer featured close-up performances from actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, Udo Kier, who will presumably play key figures in OD.

The game’s final tagline reads: “For all players and screamers.”

In a post-reveal interview at The Game Awards, Kojima simply described OD as an immersive game that no-one has ever seen before, and a mix of game and movie to create a “new media.”

Kojima also confirmed it would be leveraging Xbox’s cloud technology in some fashion.

The creator also revealed that Jordan Peele would not be the only storytelling collaborator on this project, referring to the team he had assembled as “The Avengers.”

OD game will be rated M17+ in the US, and given Peele’s involvement and the tone of the teaser trailer, it may well have horror leanings.

No release date for OD was shared.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners and Finalists

Check out the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
game awards 2023 TGAs news trailers announcements
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: All the news, trailers and announcements

Here's every major trailer and announcement featured during The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Marvel's Blade - Arkane Bethesda
?>
News

Marvel's Blade video game announced, developed by Deathloop and Dishonored studio

Arkane Lyon and Deathloop director Dinka Bakaba will be leading the Blade game, in partnership with Marvel Games.

Edmond Tran
Light No Fire
?>
News

No Man's Sky developer reveals new game, Light No Fire

The game translates many of the ideas of No Man's Sky's ideas into a fantasy, procedurally-generated world.

Edmond Tran
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
?>
News

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage announced, from the developers of Life Is Strange

The game centers around four friends who revisit a mysterious event from their childhood, 27 years later.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login