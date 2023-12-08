News

Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele reveal “OD” for Xbox Game Studios

OD will see Hideo Kojima collaborating with horror director Jordan Peele, along with other unannounced artists.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima revealed his new project at The Game Awards 2023, titled OD. The game is being developed in partnership with actor and director Jordan Peele. Xbox Game Studios is a development partner, meaning the game will presumably be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

A brief trailer solely featured close-up performances from actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, Udo Kier.

In a post-reveal interview at the show, Kojima described it merely as an immersive game that no-one has ever seen before, and a mix of game, movie, and new media. Kojima also confirmed it would be leveraging Xbox’s cloud technology in some fashion.

Kojima also revealed that Jordan Peele was not the only collaborator on this project, referring to the team as “The Avengers.”

The game will be rated M17+ in the US, and given Peele’s involvement and the tone of the teaser trailer, may well have horror leanings.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

