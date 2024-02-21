News

 > News > Culture

NZ Post is releasing New Zealand video game stamps and collectibles

NZ Post's Making Games – A Developing Industry stamps celebrate games like Dredge and Mini Metro.
21 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
new zealand stamp collection nz post video games

Culture

Image: NZ Post

Share Icon

NZ Post has announced a new, collectible array of stamps, pins, and stickers celebrating New Zealand-made video games Dredge, Mini Metro, Into the Dead, Depth, and Bloons TD 6. While the collection has seemingly flown under the radar, it was surfaced by Game Consulting on Twitter / X, with several commenters praising the initiative.

As the NZ Post website states, New Zealand makes great games, and they’re certainly well worth celebrating. In 2023 alone, New Zealand game studios contributed NZD $434.4 million to the country’s economy – and this number will likely continue to grow.

Read: New Zealand game studios earned NZD $434.4 million in FY23

“Games developed in New Zealand have run the gamut from multi-million bestsellers to winners of every major international game award, and these stamps showcase a diverse mix of those commercial and critical successes,” NZ Post said of its new collection.

nz post new zealand stamp collection
Image: NZ Post

“Whether you play games to unwind on the bus or plugged into your PC, dialled in on a voice call with a half-dozen of your mates, video games provide a way to relax, to socialise, to explore, and to tap in to worlds both weirder and more expansive than our own.”

The games chosen are well-representative of the diversity of New Zealand video games. Dredge is a spooky, horror-themed fishing simulator. Bloons TD 6 is a colourful tower defence game. Into the Dead is a zombie action series with survival elements. Mini Metro is a cosy puzzle strategy game starring subway lines. Depth is a first-person shark shooter.

Each game is altogether different, and represents the hearty scope of games being made locally in New Zealand. To see NZ Post release a mainstream, widely available stamp collection to highlight the storytelling achievements of these games is wonderful. Here’s to hoping the idea catches on.

As announced, the NZ Post “Making Games – A Developing Industry” stamp, pin, and sticker collection will be available from 6 March 2024. Preorders are available now via the NZ Post website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
princess peach showtime
?>
News

Princess Peach: Showtime! previews outline a fun, vivacious platformer

Here's what critics are saying about Princess Peach: Showtime! in early previews.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon concierge season 2
?>
News

Pokemon Concierge: Season 2 is on the way

New episodes of Pokemon Concierge are officially in development.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation 5 PS5 Slim
?>
News

PS5 Pro could launch in 2024, analysts claim

Some analysts claim Sony's console forecasts reveal a new PS5 could be on the horizon.

Leah J. Williams
build a rocket boy everywhere
?>
News

Everywhere studio Build a Rocket Boy confirms layoffs

An unknown number of staff at Build a Rocket Boy have been impacted by layoffs.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring fromsoftware shadow of the erdtree
?>
News

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is being revealed tomorrow

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is getting a full reveal on 21 February.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login