Two classic Zelda games now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Two more Legend of Zelda games are now available for subscribers to the base-level Nintendo Switch Online service – the Expansion Pack tier is not necessary. Nintendo has released The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons on its legacy game service – without warning, as the company tends to do.

Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages were originally released for the Game Boy Color console in 2001. Developed externally by Capcom subsidiary Flagship, the games are visually and structurally reminiscent of Link’s Awakening, the first Game Boy Zelda game. However, they unique in that they are interconnected, with items and upgrades transferrable between the two games, as was a trend made popular by Pokemon.

They stand as completely separate games however, with Oracle of Ages being centred more around the series’ signature puzzles, and Oracle of Seasons instead focusing on combat. Both are excellent and were very well received at the time of their release.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.

All the Game Boy Games on Nintendo Switch Online (July 2023)

Available Now

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle’s Quest

Kirby’s Dream Land

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Metroid II: REturn of Samus

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

Wario Land 3

BurgerTime Deluxe

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

Blaster Master: Enemy Below

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

Coming Soon