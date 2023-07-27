News

Two classic Zelda games now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Two Capcom-developed Legend of Zelda Game Boy games are now available on the Nintendo Switch Online legacy game service.
27 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
Nintendo Switch Online July 2023 Game Boy The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Seasons Ages

Image: Nintendo

Two more Legend of Zelda games are now available for subscribers to the base-level Nintendo Switch Online service – the Expansion Pack tier is not necessary. Nintendo has released The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons on its legacy game service – without warning, as the company tends to do.

Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages were originally released for the Game Boy Color console in 2001. Developed externally by Capcom subsidiary Flagship, the games are visually and structurally reminiscent of Link’s Awakening, the first Game Boy Zelda game. However, they unique in that they are interconnected, with items and upgrades transferrable between the two games, as was a trend made popular by Pokemon.

They stand as completely separate games however, with Oracle of Ages being centred more around the series’ signature puzzles, and Oracle of Seasons instead focusing on combat. Both are excellent and were very well received at the time of their release.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.

All the Game Boy Games on Nintendo Switch Online (July 2023)

Available Now

  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Gargoyle’s Quest
  • Kirby’s Dream Land
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Metroid II: REturn of Samus
  • Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
  • Tetris
  • Wario Land 3
  • BurgerTime Deluxe
  • Kirby’s Dream Land 2
  • Blaster Master: Enemy Below
  • Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

Coming Soon

  • Pokemon Trading Card Game
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

