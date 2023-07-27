Two classic Zelda games now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Two more Legend of Zelda games are now available for subscribers to the base-level
Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages were originally released for the Game Boy Color console in 2001. Developed externally by Capcom subsidiary Flagship, the games are visually and structurally reminiscent of Link’s Awakening, the first Game Boy Zelda game. However, they unique in that they are interconnected, with items and upgrades transferrable between the two games, as was a trend made popular by Pokemon.
They stand as completely separate games however, with Oracle of Ages being centred more around the series’ signature puzzles, and Oracle of Seasons instead focusing on combat. Both are excellent and were very well received at the time of their release.
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.
All the Game Boy Games on
Nintendo Switch Online (July 2023)
Available Now
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- Gargoyle’s Quest
- Kirby’s Dream Land
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- Metroid II: REturn of Samus
- Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
- Tetris
- Wario Land 3
- BurgerTime Deluxe
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2
- Blaster Master: Enemy Below
- Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
Coming Soon
- Pokemon Trading Card Game