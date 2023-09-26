News

 > News > Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware details revealed in Activision court filing

A joint meeting between Nintendo and Activision is said to have taken place in December 2022.
26 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
New Nintendo Switch Console activision

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

New details about the upcoming, long-rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 – alternatively known as the Nintendo Switch Pro or the ‘NG’ Switch – have leaked via court documents filed by Activision, as part of the long-running court case to have its acquisition by Microsoft approved worldwide.

As reported by The Verge, internal emails publicly released as part of the ongoing case include references to the NG Switch (likely standing for ‘New Generation’), which will figure into Activision’s plans for Call of Duty in future. One email, labelled ‘NG Switch Draft.pdf’ provides a significant breakdown of the upcoming console, which is said to sport similar performance to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generation of consoles.

The email is heavily redacted, by the following details can be read:

“Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early.”

Activision executives including CEO Bobby Kotick were reportedly briefed on this console, before meeting with Nintendo leadership around December 2022 to discuss possibilities for the new Nintendo Switch.

Read: Nintendo to Release New Switch Successor Due in 2024, Reports Say

As The Verge points out, Kotick previously spoke about the potential for bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch during the Activision and Microsoft acquisition trial. At the time, he outlined that Activision was willing and able to bring the franchise to Nintendo consoles, as long as the specifications were robust.

Given the internal emails revealed, it’s fair to assume the Nintendo briefing concerned this matter, and whether or not the upcoming console would be powerful enough to support Call of Duty, and other popular Activision games.

For now, these are the only firm details revealed about the Nintendo Switch 2, although we’re likely to hear more about the upcoming console shortly. Currently, it’s rumoured to be releasing in 2024 – and given that, we anticipate a heartier reveal in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development Mobile News
More
SAG-AFTRA video game stirke
?>
News

SAG-AFTRA will strike against video game industry if new deal is not made

The union representing American screen actors has agreed to strike against the video game industry should a suitable agreement for…

Edmond Tran
Wordplay GamesHub Melbourne International Games Week Creative Victoria
?>
News

Meet the cohort of the Wordplay 2023 Games Writing Mentorship Program

The 2023 program sees a fresh new cohort join returning alumni to provide a range of perspectives on the Victorian…

GamesHub
Stray Gods Apollo Troy Baker
?>
News

Troy Baker and Anjali Bhimani to perform at SXSW Sydney

The actors will be joined by Australian musician Montaigne to perform songs from Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.

Edmond Tran
Capcom Showcase 2022 Summer Game Fest Resident Evil Village Apple iPhone 15 Pro
?>
News

Resident Evil Village releasing on new iPhone 15 Pro in October, with free trial

The 2021 survival horror game is part of Apple's push for the iPhone 15 Pro to be taken seriously as…

Edmond Tran
loot boxes australia classification changes
?>
News

Australia sets new classification standards for video games with gambling and loot boxes

Games featuring gambling and loot boxes will now get automatic, age-gated classifications in Australia.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login