Nintendo Indie World: Every major game announcement

The latest Nintendo Indie World was host to a number of major game reveals, updates, and tidbits, all of which spelled a bright future for the
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the snazzy Jet Set Radio homage, was dated for release on 18 August 2023. Adorable adventure game Mineko’s Night Market was given a 26 September 2023 launch, after eight years in development. Between these announcements,
Here’s everything announced during the Nintendo Nintendo World for April 2023.
Read: The best cosy, relaxing games for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Indie World: April 2023 game announcements
- Mineko’s Night Market launches in September 2023
- My Time at Sandrock is coming to Nintendo Switch
- PlateUp! is a roguelite restaurant sim
- Calico and its cats are coming to Nintendo Switch
- Rift of the NecroDancer combines Guitar Hero and monsters
- Cult of the Lamb is getting a new update
- Animal Well launches in early 2024
- Crime O’Clock is a time-hopping, crime-solving adventure
- Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered are now out for Nintendo Switch
- Shadows Over Loathing is coming to Switch in 2023
- Blasphemous 2 got its first major trailer
- Oxenfree 2 launches in July 2023
- Nintendo Indie World: Highlight reel
Mineko’s Night Market launches in September 2023
Long-awaited adventure game Mineko’s Night Market was dated in a new trailer shared during
The game is officially set to launch on 26 September 2023.
My Time at Sandrock is coming to
Nintendo Switch
Next up, it was announced that My Time at Sandrock, the expanded sequel to My Time at Portia, will arrive on
It’s coming in Summer 2023 [Northen Hemisphere].
PlateUp! is a roguelite restaurant sim
Next up, PlateUp! was announced for
It launches for
Calico and its cats are coming to
Nintendo Switch
The digital board game version of Calico, which tasks players with placing cats on quilts while building out a beautiful pattern, is set to launch on
Rift of the NecroDancer combines Guitar Hero and monsters
Rift of the NecroDancer, a new spin-off of the popular Crypt of the NecroDancer, will arm players with a trusty guitar, and task them with taking down monsters by strumming electric chords. A brief gameplay trailer shared during the
It arrives sometime in 2023.
Following this, it was announced in a brief teaser that A Little to the Left will get 25 new, free puzzles in June 2023. New content is also coming to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – including new items and challenges, arriving in Spring 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].
Cult of the Lamb is getting a new update
As revealed during
Animal Well launches in early 2024
The first game from new publisher Bigmode, Animal Well, will launch in early 2024. During
While it looks very spooky, its puzzle-themed adventure gameplay has us intrigued.
Crime O’Clock is a time-hopping, crime-solving adventure
Next up in
The game launches for
Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered are now out for
Nintendo Switch
Teslagrad 2, a gorgeous puzzle platformer, is launching on
Shadows Over Loathing is coming to Switch in 2023
West of Loathing sequel, Shadows Over Loathing, is coming to
‘Shadows over Loathing will put a smile on your face, and keep it there. It’s a detailed and endlessly amusing RPG, with a delightfully lighthearted vibe and a constant stream of delightful, funny gaffs for you to nourish yourself on. Asymmetric knows how to make a good comedy game, and it’s well worth getting in on the joke.’
Blasphemous 2 got its first major trailer
Blasphemous 2, from the creators of The Last Door, got its first major trailer during
The game launches on
Oxenfree 2 launches in July 2023
Next up, it was confirmed that Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will launch on
Nintendo Indie World: Highlight reel
To concludes the show,
- Paper Trail – Available August 2023
- Little Kitty, Big City – Available 2024
- Chants of Sennar – Avaialble 5 September 2023
- Brotato – Available 2023
- Escape Academy: The Complete Edition – Available Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Available today
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Available 18 August 2023
You can watch the entirety of the latest Nintendo Indie World on YouTube.