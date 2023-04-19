Nintendo Indie World: Every major game announcement

The latest Nintendo Indie World was host to a number of major game reveals, updates, and tidbits, all of which spelled a bright future for the Nintendo Switch. Despite the console entering its twilight years, it still has plenty to give – and plenty of new games on the way. During proceedings, a handful of starry hits made appearances, with many long-anticipated games getting firm release dates.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the snazzy Jet Set Radio homage, was dated for release on 18 August 2023. Adorable adventure game Mineko’s Night Market was given a 26 September 2023 launch, after eight years in development. Between these announcements, Nintendo had plenty of other major reveals to share.

Here’s everything announced during the Nintendo Nintendo World for April 2023.

Read: The best cosy, relaxing games for Nintendo Switch

Mineko’s Night Market launches in September 2023

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Long-awaited adventure game Mineko’s Night Market was dated in a new trailer shared during Nintendo Indie World. Within its tale, you’ll play as a young girl who enters the mysterious, magical island of Mount Fugu, which appears to be home to countless cats. In her journey to understand this land, she’ll dive deep into history, and – of course – pet every cat along the way.

The game is officially set to launch on 26 September 2023.

My Time at Sandrock is coming to Nintendo Switch

Next up, it was announced that My Time at Sandrock, the expanded sequel to My Time at Portia, will arrive on Nintendo Switch in future. The title is currently in early access on PC via Steam, and will presumably be in ‘complete’ form by the time it reaches keen Nintendo Switch players.

It’s coming in Summer 2023 [Northen Hemisphere].

PlateUp! is a roguelite restaurant sim

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Next up, PlateUp! was announced for Nintendo Switch. This restaurant-themed management simulator allows teams of up to four chefs to create and automate their own restaurants, while catering to the needs of demanding customers. It released on PC in late 2022, and has since achieved very positive reviews for its swift gameplay and level of challenge.

It launches for Nintendo Switch on October 2023.

Calico and its cats are coming to Nintendo Switch

The digital board game version of Calico, which tasks players with placing cats on quilts while building out a beautiful pattern, is set to launch on Nintendo Switch in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]. This adaptation replicates the original game’s adorable gameplay with delightfully animated cats, and plenty of challenge.

Rift of the NecroDancer combines Guitar Hero and monsters

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Rift of the NecroDancer, a new spin-off of the popular Crypt of the NecroDancer, will arm players with a trusty guitar, and task them with taking down monsters by strumming electric chords. A brief gameplay trailer shared during the Nintendo Indie World indicated this game will adopt Guitar Hero-style rhythm gameplay, with a unique fantasy twist.

It arrives sometime in 2023.

Following this, it was announced in a brief teaser that A Little to the Left will get 25 new, free puzzles in June 2023. New content is also coming to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – including new items and challenges, arriving in Spring 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

As revealed during Nintendo Indie World, Aussie smash hit game Cult of the Lamb is getting a new, free update on 24 April 2023. Relics of the Old Faith will introduce new buildings, followers, and decorations, as well as a new unlockable quest.

Animal Well launches in early 2024

The first game from new publisher Bigmode, Animal Well, will launch in early 2024. During Nintendo Indie World, the game got a brand new trailer showing off its eerie world, which includes vicious animals and threats around every corner.

While it looks very spooky, its puzzle-themed adventure gameplay has us intrigued.

Crime O’Clock is a time-hopping, crime-solving adventure

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Next up in Nintendo Indie World, a new crime-solving puzzle game was revealed: Crime O’Clock. This mostly black-and-white adventure features a cutesy character exploring a number of crimes across various temporal dimensions. In this mystery, players will explore a number of gorgeous, intricate maps, searching for clues, and then pair these discoveries together to solve time crimes.

The game launches for Nintendo Switch on 30 June 2023.

Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered are now out for Nintendo Switch

Teslagrad 2, a gorgeous puzzle platformer, is launching on Nintendo Switch today. Teslagrad Remastered, a refreshed version of the original game is also launching on Nintendo Switch today.

Shadows Over Loathing is coming to Switch in 2023

West of Loathing sequel, Shadows Over Loathing, is coming to Nintendo Switch today – and there’s plenty of reasons to jump into this cosmic horror RPG. In the GamesHub review, we called it an absurd, goofy adventure that’s very easy to love:

‘Shadows over Loathing will put a smile on your face, and keep it there. It’s a detailed and endlessly amusing RPG, with a delightfully lighthearted vibe and a constant stream of delightful, funny gaffs for you to nourish yourself on. Asymmetric knows how to make a good comedy game, and it’s well worth getting in on the joke.’

Blasphemous 2 got its first major trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Blasphemous 2, from the creators of The Last Door, got its first major trailer during Nintendo Indie World. This sequel again adopts the style of Castlevania for a dark and gothic side-scrolling adventure through gloomy lands.

The game launches on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Oxenfree 2 launches in July 2023

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Next up, it was confirmed that Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will launch on Nintendo Switch on 12 July 2023, presumably in line with its release on other consoles, and through Netflix. The game will pick up five years after the original, and follow protagonist Riley as she investigates strange new disturbances in her hometown.

Nintendo Indie World: Highlight reel

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

To concludes the show, Nintendo initiated a major flash reel packed with tidbits and mini-trailers for upcoming games. During proceedings, the following release dates for Nintendo Switch games were revealed:

Paper Trail – Available August 2023

Little Kitty, Big City – Available 2024

Chants of Sennar – Avaialble 5 September 2023

Brotato – Available 2023

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition – Available Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]

[Northern Hemisphere] Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Available today

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Available 18 August 2023

You can watch the entirety of the latest Nintendo Indie World on YouTube.